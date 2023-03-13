 Lewis Capaldi Announces Features Full Length Documentary - Noise11.com
Lewis Capaldi announces a special, raw and honest feature length music documentary ‘Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now’, in partnership with Netflix, BMG, & Pulse Films, executive produced by Independent Entertainment, BMG and Quickfire Films, set to be released globally on Netflix on April 5th.

The documentary arrives ahead of his highly anticipated second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent – out May 19th on EMI Records.

Directed by BAFTA winner Joe Pearlman (Harry Potter 20th Anniversary, After the Screaming Stops) this all-access film sees Lewis Capaldi at a pivotal moment in his career. At the heart of this film is the story of a young artist, returning to his roots after achieving unbelievable global success, attempting to reconnect with his old life and the family and friends he left behind.

Four years in the making and following 5 back-to-back sold out global headline tours, screaming fans and history making chart success, the singer-songwriter somewhat dizzyingly finds himself back at his parent’s house in Scotland to begin work on his highly-anticipated second album.

The film captures Capaldi’s defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality and all he’s ever known, with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet, gleaning an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes and fears in his own words. Digging beneath the popular clichés surrounding the most unlikely of popstars reveals a deeply thoughtful and self-reflective young man at a unique crossroads in his life as he carries the weight of trying to eclipse the success of his record-breaking debut album.

Lewis Capaldi said: “I’m pretty terrified for people to see this documentary if I’m quite honest, but I’m also really proud of it. I hope you enjoy it x”.

