Liam Payne of One Direction Found Dead At Age 31 In Buenos Aires - Noise11.com

Liam Payne, one the members of One Direction, has been found dead in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Payne fell from the third floor of his hotel room on Costa Rica Street in the Palermo neighborhood. Liam died soon after 5 PM. No further details have been released.

Liam was in Argentina to see his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan perform earlier in the month.

According to the BBC, a statement for Police says “officers were dispatched to the hotel after an emergency call in which they were “informed of an aggressive man who may have been under the effects of drugs and alcohol”. When they arrived the officer in charge said he heard a loud sound in the inner courtyard of the hotel”.

Payne joined One Direction in 2010 with Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik after the band was put together from X Factor show contestants.

After the group split Payne signed with Republic Records and released his single ‘Strip That Down’.

His solo album ‘LP1’ was released in 2019.

Liam Payne and former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Tweedy have a son together, born in 2017. Liam and Cheryl separated in 2018.

