Lil Wayne Opens First Tour In For Years - Noise11.com

Award-winning, multi-platinum rap icon Lil Wayne kicked off his sold-out Welcome to Tha Carter Tour Presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud, and Live Nation at The Fillmore in Minneapolis. The legendary rapper played major hits like “A Milli”, “Fireman”, and “I’m Me” in addition to newer songs like “God Did.”
Up next, Lil Wayne will bring the Welcome to Tha Carter Tour to Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday, April 7 and will continue making stops in Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, and more, before concluding at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 13. The music mogul is also set to perform at Pharell’s Something in the Water Festival April 28-30.
WELCOME TO THA CARTER TOUR 2023 TOUR DATES:
Fri Apr 7 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena*
Sat Apr 8 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee
Sun Apr 9 — Chicago, IL — Radius
Tue, Apr 11 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit
Wed Apr 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY
Thu Apr 13 — Boston, MA — House of Blues
Sun Apr 16 — New York, NY — Apollo Theater
Mon Apr 17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia
Tue Apr 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring
Thu Apr 20 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte
Fri Apr 21 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
Sat Apr 22 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle
Mon Apr 24 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City
Wed Apr 26 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory
Thu Apr 27 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
Fri Apr 28 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues
Sun Apr 30 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena*
Tue May 2 — Houston, TX — House of Blues
Wed May 3 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues
Thu May 4 — Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sat May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
Sun May 7 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Tue May 9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
Wed May 10 — San Diego, CA — SOMA
Fri May 12 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic
Sat May 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern
*Not A Live Nation Date
