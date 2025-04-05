 Lily Allen Says She Auditioned For White Lotus - Noise11.com
Lily Allen at Noise11.com music news

Lily Allen at Noise11.com photo by Ros O'Gorman

Lily Allen Says She Auditioned For White Lotus

by Music-News.com on April 5, 2025

in News

Lily Allen has revealed that she auditioned for a role in the acclaimed TV series The White Lotus.

Lily revealed to her friend Miquita Oliver on their Miss Me? podcast that she’s really “into acting” at the moment and wants to “put herself out there more” to book more roles.

Citing an example, Lily confessed that she submitted footage of herself reading for a part in Mike White’s comedy-drama.

“I haven’t auditioned for anything really. I did do a self-tape for The White Lotus and obviously did not get it,” Lily divulged.

Allen then admitted that she’s “a bit scared” of submitting self-tapes because she worried about casting directors potentially sharing her audition with others.

“Maybe now I would do them because I don’t think people give as much of a shit about me anymore,” Lily noted. “Back in the day I didn’t like the idea of casting officers having a tape of me in case they would share it with other people. Now I don’t really subscribe to that fear so much, I don’t really care.”

While she is best known for her music, Lily has acted in two West End plays – 2:22 A Ghost Story and The Pillowman – and is gearing up to star in a third stage production, a revival of Hedda Gabler, in Bath, Somerset this summer.

Lily, who also starred in the 2023 TV show Dreamland, added that she’d love to act in a “nice UK detective series”.

“I do hope that I get more opportunities,” she shared. “I want to put myself out there a little bit more and be a bit braver with doing self-tapes and going up for auditions and stuff because it is something that I enjoy and it something that I think I have the ability to be good at.”

The third season of The White Lotus, starring Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins and Patrick Schwarzenegger, concludes on Sunday.

