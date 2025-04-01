Limahl Covers America ‘A Horse With No Name’ - Noise11.com

80s pop star and former Kajagoogoo singer Limahl has returned with his first new music in years, a cover of the America classic ‘A Horse With No Name’.

‘A Horse With No Name’ was the debut single for America in 1972. America the band actually originated out of London. The three members sons of United States Air Forces officers stationed in London when they formed in the mid sixties.

America’s ‘A Horse With No Name’ was recorded in London in 1971.

Kajagoogoo had their first hit ‘Too Shy’ in 1983. It reached no 1 in the UK, no 5 in the USA and no 6 in Australia.

In 1984 Limahl had a solo hit with ‘The Never Ending Story’, the theme from the hit movie that same year.

Prior to A Horse with No Name, Limahl released two singles in 2020 and two in 2012. He has not been that active. In 2008 Kajagoogoo released its first album since 1985, ‘Gone To The Moon’. The single off that album was ‘Rocket Boy’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

