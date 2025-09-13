Lime Cordiale and MSO Blend Indie-Pop With Symphony at Hamer Hall - Noise11.com

It’s not often that the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra gets described as “fun.” Respected? Absolutely. Grand? Always. But fun? That’s not the first word you’d reach for. Yet when the MSO shared the stage with Sydney’s Lime Cordiale, fun became the defining theme of the night.

The collaboration felt unlikely on paper, a breezy indie-pop band with a cheeky streak paired with one of Australia’s most prestigious orchestras. But in practice, the match was electric. Brothers Oli and Louis Leimbach, joined by Luke Didio, Alex Weybury and Jack Howe, bounded across the stage with the same loose, playful swagger they bring to festival sets. The difference was the backdrop: sixty-plus orchestral players under conductor Vanessa Scammell, filling Hamer Hall with a force that expanded Lime Cordiale’s songs into cinematic widescreen.

Rather than drowning the band in grandeur, the arrangements found a careful balance – strings rippling under “Addicted to the Sunshine”, brass bursts lifting “Naturally”, timpani and percussion driving the punchier tracks. The MSO didn’t just add volume; they added dimension, revealing textures in the songs that aren’t always obvious in their studio form.

The audience seemed to understand how rare this was. From the opening bars of “Money”, people were on their feet – a sight that would normally earn stern looks in Hamer Hall but here felt completely natural. For much of the night, the atmosphere was closer to a summer festival than a symphony concert, with singalongs echoing through the hall.

The emotional heart of the show came midway through with two deeply personal dedications. “Elephant in the Room” was introduced as a tribute to Oli and Louis’ mother, Karen, herself a conductor and composer. Her influence was visible in the way both brothers wove their classical training into the performance, switching between guitar and clarinet, bass and trumpet with ease.

Later, the new song “Household Name” stilled the room. Written for their father, filmmaker Bill Leimbach, who passed away in August, it was both tender and celebratory – a song about legacy and love, magnified by the orchestra’s swell. The brothers revealed Bill had heard the track before he died, though he never saw it performed. The performance carried a weight that lifted into catharsis as the final notes faded.

For those who still think of Lime Cordiale as a quirky singles band, this performance was a reminder of how broad their catalog really is. Songs like “Colin” and “Cold Treatment” showed off their knack for wry, observant lyricism, while tracks such as “Inappropriate Behaviour” and “Strangers” pulsed with rhythms that practically dared the audience to sit still (they didn’t).

The encore sealed the night’s celebratory mood. The orchestra took on “Waking Up Easy” creating tailor-made uplift, while “Robbery”, the song that first pushed Lime Cordiale into the national spotlight, became an all-out singalong, the orchestra riding the crowd’s energy rather than the other way around.

Lime Cordiale’s run with the MSO sold out three nights, and it’s easy to see why. This wasn’t just a novelty pairing. It was a glimpse at how contemporary pop and classical traditions can meet without compromise, both sides stronger for the collaboration.

For the MSO, it was a chance to loosen the collar and play in a different register. For Lime Cordiale, it was a reminder of their musical depth, their ability to pivot between irreverent fun and emotional resonance. For the audience, it was pure joy: the kind of night where you walk out of Hamer Hall with a smile, a laugh, maybe even a tear, and the sense you’ve just witnessed something unique.

And for Lime Cordiale, the symphony experiment is just beginning. After Melbourne, they’ll repeat the magic in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth with their respective orchestras. Judging by Melbourne’s response, every city should be preparing for its most unbuttoned symphony season in years.

Upcoming dates:

27 September – Brisbane, Fortitude Valley with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra

16-18 October – Sydney Opera House with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra

14-15 November – Perth, Riverside Theatre with the West Australian Symphony Orchestra

www.limecordiale.com

Setlist – 12 September 2025, Hamer Hall

Set 1

Money

Temper Temper

Screw Loose

Addicted to the Sunshine

Naturally

Elephant in the Room (dedicated to Karen Leimbach)

Strangers

Enough of the Sweet Talk

Love Is Off the Table

Set 2

10. Colin

11. No Plans to Make Plans

12. When I’m Losing It

13. Hanging Upside Down

14. Household Name (dedicated to Bill Leimbach)

15. Cold Treatment

16. Inappropriate Behaviour

Encore

17. Waking Up Easy

18. Robbery

