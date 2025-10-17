Boy & Bear Drop Luminous New Single “Tripping Over Time,” Announce Sixth Album + Huge Sydney Opera House Headline Show - Noise11.com

Australian indie favourites Boy & Bear have returned with a luminous new single and video, “Tripping Over Time,” released today, alongside the announcement of their upcoming sixth studio album of the same name. The album, out Friday December 12, marks another milestone for the band – their second completely independent release – and will be launched in spectacular fashion at their biggest headline show to date on the Sydney Opera House Forecourt on Saturday December 14.

The Opera House performance will feature special guests Hollow Coves and Darcie Haven, with tickets already selling fast. Fans can also catch Boy & Bear at The Long Sunset in Boonah on November 1, supporting Rob Thomas at Sandstone Point Hotel on November 8, performing at Good Day Sunshine in Margaret River on November 29, and opening 2026 with a show at Festivale in Launceston on February 1.

To celebrate the new album, the band has launched a competition for fans. Two winners will each receive return flights to Sydney, one night’s accommodation, a meet-and-greet with the band, and a signed limited-edition poster from the Opera House show. Entry is via pre-order of Tripping Over Time through Boy & Bear’s official Australian webstore.

“Tripping Over Time” wraps the band’s signature warmth in an ambient pop glow, blending lush soundscapes with reflective lyrics. Frontman Dave Hosking says the song captures a hypnotic essence: “There’s a sense of hypnosis in this song that draws from sample-driven dance music. It’s dreamlike but grounded.”

The track was produced by Justin Stanley, whose résumé includes work with Prince, Beck, Leonard Cohen, Eric Clapton, and Mark Ronson. Hosking says Stanley helped shape the song’s immersive yet intimate sound: “Tripping Over Time is a celebration of the new-found wisdoms of age. I feel more at peace with myself these days. I operate slower, but steadier, and the things that bring me joy have changed. The music reflects that.”

The song’s accompanying video, directed by Jeremy Koren (aka Grey Ghost), amplifies its nostalgic yet surreal energy. Using vintage 80s and 90s broadcast cameras, 8mm film, and Hi-8 footage, Koren built a kaleidoscopic montage influenced by the works of John Brack, Rene Magritte, and Jeffrey Smart. He describes the concept as “nostalgia with unease – a visual reflection of how we all walk through life’s rhythm together, sometimes detached, sometimes in sync.”

The clip also nods to artists like Talking Heads, Peter Gabriel, Sade, The Beach Boys, and Devo, mirroring the record’s layered and experimental direction. Koren says, “This is just the beginning of the visual journey for Tripping Over Time. It’s a world in pieces, each clip building the story.”

Tripping Over Time is Boy & Bear’s sixth studio album and second fully independent project following 2023’s self-titled release. It explores themes of love, self-reflection, and the passage of time, all set within the band’s rich tapestry of alternative folk and dream-pop textures.

Hosking says, “Time reshapes us. Our priorities shift, our lives evolve, and with that comes new wisdom. The heart of this album is about finding peace with who we are now.”

Formed in Sydney in 2009, Boy & Bear began as Hosking’s solo project before evolving into a full band with Killian Gavin, Tim Hart, Jon Hart, and Jake Tarasenko. Their rise came quickly – from Triple J Unearthed acclaim to the release of their debut EP With Emperor Antarctica in 2010. Their cover of Crowded House’s “Fall At Your Feet” introduced them to a national audience and paved the way for their debut album Moonfire in 2011.

Moonfire reached double platinum and won five ARIA Awards, including Album of the Year. It was followed by 2013’s Harlequin Dream, which debuted at #1, and 2015’s Limit Of Love, which continued their run of top-charting releases. In 2019, Suck On Light showcased a more experimental sound, followed by their 2023 self-titled album – their first independent effort.

Across their career, Boy & Bear have scored multiple #1 and Top 10 albums, seven ARIA nominations, and more than half a billion streams. They’ve toured the world, supported Mumford & Sons, Chris Isaak, and Crowded House, and built one of Australia’s most loyal live followings.

Tour Dates

Nov 1, 2025 – The Long Sunset, Boonah

Nov 8, 2025 – Sandstone Point Hotel (with Rob Thomas)

Nov 29, 2025 – Good Day Sunshine, Margaret River

Dec 14, 2025 – Sydney Opera House Forecourt (with Hollow Coves & Darcie Haven)

Feb 1, 2026 – Festivale, Launceston

Tickets for all shows via boyandbear.com and sydneyoperahouse.com.

