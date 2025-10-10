Baker Boy Steps Into A New Era With Deeply Personal Second Album ‘DJANDJAY' - Noise11.com

After months of anticipation, six-time ARIA Award winner and proud Yolŋu artist Baker Boy has released his long-awaited second studio album ‘DJANDJAY’, out now through Island Records and Universal Music Australia.
The record marks a major artistic evolution for Baker Boy, whose real name is Danzal Baker OAM, and serves as both a personal and cultural statement. ‘DJANDJAY’ follows his acclaimed 2021 debut album ‘Gela’, which won five ARIA Awards including Album of the Year and cemented him as one of Australia’s most influential Indigenous voices in contemporary music.
Speaking on the new project, Baker Boy said, “DJANDJAY is me stepping into a new era, owning my music, my art and my direction. This body of work is wholly me and everything I stand for. It’s proud, it’s Blak, it’s vulnerable, it’s angry, it’s nuanced. I’m here to show everyone that I’m more than what they expect of me.”
The album’s release follows a show-stopping performance of ‘Thick Skin’ at the 2025 AFL Grand Final and a sold-out launch at The Night Cat in Naarm/Melbourne last night. Early reviews have praised the album’s emotional honesty, layered production and powerful lyricism.
‘DJANDJAY’ is named after Baker Boy’s late grandmother and also references a Yolŋu spiritual guide – a protective octopus spirit that leads souls forward. The symbolism reflects the record’s dual purpose: a tribute to ancestry and a call to move ahead creatively.
Across 14 tracks, Baker Boy blends Yolŋu Matha, English and Burarra, weaving together ancient language and modern rhythm. The result is a sonic journey that stretches from hip-hop and punk to gospel and electronic influences.
The album features collaborations with Thelma Plum, Emma Donovan, Kee’ahn, Jada Weazel, Briggs, Haiku Hands, REDD and US rapper Pardyalone, who appears on the new single ‘Running Low’. The track explores burnout, grief and disconnection from community, balancing introspection with a lush, melodic hook.
“I was talking about being on the road, the pressure to create, but also the sacrifice of living away from community and missing funerals,” Baker Boy shared. “Originally, I sang the hook, but bringing in Pardyalone gave it this crazy energy. His voice just hits.”
‘Running Low’ is accompanied by a stunning video filmed inside the historic Werribee Mansion, directed by Aurie Indianna and Jordan Ruyi Blanch. The clip shows Baker Boy moving through the mansion’s haunted halls, symbolising the silenced Indigenous stories within colonial history. The video is the fifth and final instalment in a visual series accompanying the album.
To celebrate the release, Baker Boy will hold two special in-store signings this weekend. He’ll meet fans and sign vinyl at Record Paradise in Brunswick (Saturday, 12-2.30pm) and HUM on King in Newtown (Sunday, 12-2.30pm), where he’ll also perform live.
BAKER BOY – DJANDJAY TOUR 2026
Thu 09 Apr – King St Bandroom, Mulubinba/Newcastle
Fri 10 Apr – Liberty Hall, Warrane/Sydney
Sat 11 Apr – The Triffid, Meanjin/Brisbane
Sun 12 Apr – The Cooly Hotel, Cullunghutti/Coolangatta
Fri 17 Apr – The Barwon Club, Koornoo/Barwon Heads
Sat 18 Apr – Northcote Theatre, Naarm/Melbourne
Fri 01 May – Mayberry, Gulumoerrgin/Darwin
Sat 02 May – Alice Springs Brewing Co, Mparntwe/Alice Springs
Festival Appearances
Sat 21 Feb – Perth Festival, Boorloo/Perth
Sun 08 Mar – WOMADelaide 2026, Tarndanya/Adelaide
Since debuting with ‘Cloud 9′ in 2017, Baker Boy has become a cultural icon in Australia, known as the “Fresh Prince of Arnhem Land”. His combination of Yolŋu culture, positivity and contemporary sound reshaped the landscape of Australian hip-hop.
His achievements include multiple National Indigenous Music Awards for Artist of the Year, over 90 million global streams, and being named 2019 Young Australian of the Year. In 2021, he received an Order of Australia Medal for his contribution to music and youth culture.
Beyond the music, Baker Boy has become a prominent figure in Australian arts and media, performing at the 2021 AFL Grand Final, touring North America, appearing at Splendour In The Grass, Laneway,
WOMADelaide, and even the Birmingham Commonwealth Games closing ceremony. In 2024, artist Matt Adnate’s portrait of Baker Boy won the Archibald Packing Room Prize, further confirming his cultural influence.
