Dave Favours & The Roadside Ashes Hit A New Peak With Service Station Chicken - Noise11.com

Dave Favours & The Roadside Ashes performing, promotional image for the album Service Station Chicken

Dave Favours and the Roadside Ashes by Tony Mott

Dave Favours & The Roadside Ashes Hit A New Peak With Service Station Chicken

by Paul Cashmere on November 21, 2025

in News

Service Station Chicken, the third full-length album from Dave Favours & The Roadside Ashes, arrives today and marks a significant evolution in the band’s creative identity. The release reflects a group that has now settled into a mature and confident sound, shaped by years on the local circuit and a deep regard for the roots of Australian independent rock.

Favours, a dedicated record collector with a long history in the Sydney live scene, has never cared much for strict genre lines. His songs sit comfortably in a space where rock grit meets alternative country twang, a style that has long been part of Australia’s pub music heritage. The new album embraces this lineage with conviction.

Several tracks evoke shades of Australia’s influential underground rock acts. Waterfront Blues and Already Done tap into a time when bands like The Screaming Tribesmen, The Johnnys and Beasts Of Bourbon held sway in inner-city venues, where sticky floors and loud guitars shaped a generation of musicians. The band draws on this energy with tight, no-nonsense arrangements and a strong melodic core.

Favours’ approach to songwriting reflects the traditions of the country rock acts that framed the early 1980s, yet he blends this with the alternative country movement that gained traction in the 1990s. His work carries a similar spirit to artists who blurred these lines, including the early Americana pioneers who redefined the boundaries of country-influenced rock.

Favours cites admiration for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and The Rolling Stones. This influence threads through Dinin’ Out, Dreaming With The Dead and A Town That Never Was, which showcase crisp guitars and an open-highway sensibility. The tracks carry a bright energy that pays tribute to classic heartland rock while maintaining the band’s distinct character.

The band’s alternative country leanings are clear across the album. Rosalie brings a Wilco-styled warmth, while their cover of Radio Birdman and The Hitmen’s Didn’t Tell The Man shifts into a countrified arrangement that features pedal steel, acoustic guitars and honky-tonk piano. Favours continues to demonstrate his ability to bridge genres with clarity.

Favours notes that he has always admired albums that reject strict stylistic rules, which mirrors the eclectic nature of his songwriting. He observes that the band is frequently placed in the alt-country category because of the acoustic textures and pedal steel. The new album, however, expands on these elements to deliver rock and roll intensity alongside reflective, roots-focused storytelling.

The title track, Service Station Chicken, embodies Favours’ vision for the album. He acknowledges influences from the 1980s era of The Saints, along with the raw emotional drive heard in the works of Lucero and Drive-By Truckers. The result is a track with grit, tension and melodic uplift.

The band has enjoyed strong momentum following their appearance at this year’s Dashville Skyline festival. They have also completed support slots with Kentucky artist Laid Back Country Picker and Australian mainstays including Charlie Owen and The Johnnys. These performances have sharpened the band’s live delivery and have prepared them for extensive touring planned for January to March 2026.

Track Listing: Service Station Chicken
Waterfront Blues
Dinin’ Out
Dreaming With The Dead
Didn’t Tell The Man
Already Done
Service Station Chicken
Rosalie
2 Car Garage
Where The Buses Don’t Run
A Town That Never Was

