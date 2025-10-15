Helen Ryder Turns Trauma Into Triumph With ‘Love Over Hate' - Noise11.com

When singer-songwriter Helen Ryder walked away from a serious car accident, she didn’t just survive, she found a new purpose. Her latest album, Love Over Hate, is both a personal reckoning and a statement of resilience. The record sees Ryder transforming pain into art, exploring the deep emotional terrain that follows trauma and healing.

Speaking with Paul Cashmere at Noise11, Ryder opened up about how that life-changing crash reshaped her music. “After the accident, everything stopped,” she said. “I had to rebuild from the ground up, my body, my confidence, my connection to music. Love Over Hate came out of that process. It’s about choosing compassion, even when the world gives you every reason to turn away.”

Love Over Hate is Ryder’s first full-length album since Someday Love in 2015, and it reveals a new level of depth and maturity in her songwriting. The album was produced by Bruce Haymes, whose warm, organic touch helps Ryder’s voice soar through songs that range from soulful country to tender torch ballads.

“Every song had to mean something,” Ryder explained. “There’s no filler. Each lyric came from somewhere real, loss, forgiveness, rebuilding.”

The songs capture that perfectly. They are both literal and emotional, written during her recovery. “I remember lying in hospital and thinking about what I needed to release,” she said. “Fear, anger, guilt – all of it. I had to let it go to move forward.”

Ryder describes the months after her accident as some of the hardest of her life, yet she speaks

about them with quiet strength. “There were days I didn’t think I’d sing again,” she said. “Then, one afternoon, I started humming. That was the first sign I was coming back.”

That small spark turned into Love Over Hate, an album that serves as both a personal healing document and a universal message. “This record isn’t just about me,” she said. “Everyone’s been through something – whether it’s loss, heartbreak, or trauma. These songs are about finding the courage to love anyway.”

The tracks reflect that message of endurance. “They were written when I was still uncertain,” Ryder said. “But even then, I could feel something bigger at work. Music was my medicine.”

Long celebrated in Australian music circles for her soulful delivery and authenticity, Helen Ryder has built a career defined by heart rather than hype. She’s sung across genres, from country and folk to R&B, and collaborated with musicians who value storytelling over spectacle.

Her new record deepens that tradition. “Love Over Hate isn’t political,” she said. “It’s personal. But I think if more of us lived by that idea – choosing love – the world might feel a little lighter.”

As Ryder prepares to take Love Over Hate to the stage, she’s mindful of what the journey represents. “When I sing these songs live, it feels like I’m closing a chapter,” she said. “But it’s also a thank you – to the people who stood by me, and to the audience who let the music in.”

She pauses, then adds, “I hope this album helps someone else find their own strength. Because that’s what it gave me – the reminder that even after everything, love still wins.”

https://www.helenryder.com

Watch the Helen Ryder Noise11 interview:

