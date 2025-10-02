 Tom Busby Sets Debut Solo Album Rockhampton Hangover For February 2026 - Noise11.com
Tom Busby announces debut solo album Rockhampton Hangover

Tom Busby announces debut solo album Rockhampton Hangover

Tom Busby Sets Debut Solo Album Rockhampton Hangover For February 2026

by Noise11.com on October 3, 2025

in News

After more than two decades as one-half of the duo Busby Marou, Tom Busby has officially carved out his solo path with the announcement of his debut album Rockhampton Hangover, due for release on 20 February 2026.

The 10-track collection was produced in the Texas Hill Country by US indie cult hero Ben Kweller and promises a stripped-back, deeply personal dive into Busby’s life after a career shift, self-reflection and a hard reset on what music means to him.

Busby, born and raised in Rockhampton, Queensland, is known for fronting one of Australia’s most successful folk-rock duos. Alongside bandmate Jeremy Marou, Busby Marou achieved Gold and Platinum records, an ARIA Number 1 Album (Postcards From The Shell House, 2017), and multiple APRA Song of the Year wins.

But after the duo pressed pause for the first time in nearly 20 years, Busby found himself away from the stage and inside his family’s asbestos removal business. It was his wife who ultimately encouraged him back to the microphone.

“Instead of feeling grounded, I felt lost,” Busby admits. “The second I threw myself into writing this album, the fog lifted. Rockhampton Hangover isn’t just about a wild night out. It’s about what happens when life knocks you down, and you have to decide whether to move forward or stay stuck.”

To mark the album news, Busby has released a new single, ‘In The Dark’, a sparse piano-and-fiddle ballad co-written with Chris Collins and Kweller. It explores the quiet fracture points in relationships, where connection fades into silence.

It follows earlier singles Waiting For Tomorrow, Lottery, Cyclone and Someone Strong, tracks that have already given fans a taste of the raw, stripped-back style that defines the upcoming record.

For Busby, this record represents a personal rebirth. “This album is me at my rawest and most honest – a songwriter again, with nothing to prove and everything to give,” he says.

With Busby Marou’s signature harmonies absent, Rockhampton Hangover instead leans on Busby’s commanding vocals and songwriting instincts, reminding fans that at his core, he’s always been a storyteller.

Busby will road-test the new album with an East Coast run of shows this November on The Lottery Tour, his second solo trek following sold-out rooms earlier this year.

The tour kicks off 7 November in Sydney, moving through regional NSW, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and down to Victoria before wrapping at The Retreat in Melbourne on 30 November.

“Playing these intimate rooms feels special,” Busby says. “The connection is real, and the storytelling is off the hook.”

Tickets are on sale now via tombusby.com.au

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Maple’s Pet Dinosaur joins TOOL, Weezer and Garbage at Good Things Festival 2025.
Maple’s Pet Dinosaur Joins TOOL, Weezer, Garbage At Good Things Festival 2025

Good Things Festival has added one of the most unexpected names to its already powerhouse 2025 line-up. Viral teen metalcore sensation Maple's Pet Dinosaur.

33 minutes ago
Vance Joy releases new twin single Divine Feelings/Fascination in the Dark ahead of Harvest Rock Festival return
Vance Joy Drops Double A-Side ‘Divine Feelings/Fascination in the Dark’ Ahead of Australian Return

Vance Joy has unveiled his latest release Divine Feelings/Fascination in the Dark, a cinematic double A-side that marks his most significant offering since 2022's In Our Own Sweet Time.

5 hours ago
Yamaha Music Australia Main Stage Grant supports Australian musicians
Yamaha Music Australia Launches Main Stage Grant For Emerging Talent

Yamaha Music Australia has unveiled a new initiative designed to directly support Australia's rising music talent. The Main Stage Grant will provide three emerging artists with not only financial backing but also the instruments they need to take their craft further.

2 days ago
Harry Vanda releases his debut solo single ‘Devil Loose’ at 78.
Harry Vanda Releases First-Ever Solo Single ‘Devil Loose’ At 78

Australian music royalty Harry Vanda, one of the true architects of the nation's sound, has today released his first-ever solo single, ‘Devil Loose', at the age of 78. The release is a landmark moment for a figure whose influence stretches from the 1960s Easybeats era through to the global rise of AC/DC and beyond.

4 days ago
Simon Circus and Gordo of Schism 21C
Schism 21C Drop New Single and Video ‘Delta V’

Melbourne alternative innovators Schism 21C have released their brand-new single and music video ‘Delta V', the third track to arrive from their long-awaited comeback album Only The Shell Remains.

7 days ago
Death By Denim announce new single ‘Ketamine Dream’ and third album Ladybug
Death By Denim Return With Dark New Single ‘Ketamine Dream’ and Announce Third Album Ladybug

Perth's indie-rock favourites Death By Denim are back with a brand-new single, ‘Ketamine Dream', and news of their upcoming third studio album, Ladybug, due mid-November 2025.

7 days ago
Mo’Ju performing live with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall.
Mo’Ju Teams with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra for Landmark Live Album

Mo'Ju has released one of the most powerful projects of their career with the arrival of Mo'Ju with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (Double J Live at the Wireless), a live album recorded at Melbourne's Hamer Hall and now out via ABC Music.

September 26, 2025