Tom Busby Sets Debut Solo Album Rockhampton Hangover For February 2026 - Noise11.com

After more than two decades as one-half of the duo Busby Marou, Tom Busby has officially carved out his solo path with the announcement of his debut album Rockhampton Hangover, due for release on 20 February 2026.

The 10-track collection was produced in the Texas Hill Country by US indie cult hero Ben Kweller and promises a stripped-back, deeply personal dive into Busby’s life after a career shift, self-reflection and a hard reset on what music means to him.

Busby, born and raised in Rockhampton, Queensland, is known for fronting one of Australia’s most successful folk-rock duos. Alongside bandmate Jeremy Marou, Busby Marou achieved Gold and Platinum records, an ARIA Number 1 Album (Postcards From The Shell House, 2017), and multiple APRA Song of the Year wins.

But after the duo pressed pause for the first time in nearly 20 years, Busby found himself away from the stage and inside his family’s asbestos removal business. It was his wife who ultimately encouraged him back to the microphone.

“Instead of feeling grounded, I felt lost,” Busby admits. “The second I threw myself into writing this album, the fog lifted. Rockhampton Hangover isn’t just about a wild night out. It’s about what happens when life knocks you down, and you have to decide whether to move forward or stay stuck.”

To mark the album news, Busby has released a new single, ‘In The Dark’, a sparse piano-and-fiddle ballad co-written with Chris Collins and Kweller. It explores the quiet fracture points in relationships, where connection fades into silence.

It follows earlier singles Waiting For Tomorrow, Lottery, Cyclone and Someone Strong, tracks that have already given fans a taste of the raw, stripped-back style that defines the upcoming record.

For Busby, this record represents a personal rebirth. “This album is me at my rawest and most honest – a songwriter again, with nothing to prove and everything to give,” he says.

With Busby Marou’s signature harmonies absent, Rockhampton Hangover instead leans on Busby’s commanding vocals and songwriting instincts, reminding fans that at his core, he’s always been a storyteller.

Busby will road-test the new album with an East Coast run of shows this November on The Lottery Tour, his second solo trek following sold-out rooms earlier this year.

The tour kicks off 7 November in Sydney, moving through regional NSW, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and down to Victoria before wrapping at The Retreat in Melbourne on 30 November.

“Playing these intimate rooms feels special,” Busby says. “The connection is real, and the storytelling is off the hook.”

Tickets are on sale now via tombusby.com.au