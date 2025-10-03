 Vance Joy Drops Double A-Side ‘Divine Feelings/Fascination in the Dark' Ahead of Australian Return - Noise11.com
Vance Joy Drops Double A-Side ‘Divine Feelings/Fascination in the Dark’ Ahead of Australian Return

October 3, 2025

Vance Joy has unveiled his latest release Divine Feelings/Fascination in the Dark, a cinematic double A-side that marks his most significant offering since 2022’s In Our Own Sweet Time.

With the new release, Joy once again demonstrates his ability to balance intimacy with stadium-sized energy. Fascination in the Dark, the companion track to Divine Feelings, takes listeners into the haze of a first encounter on a night out – eyes locking through smoke and chatter, unsure of the future but intoxicated by possibility. Lyrically, it captures that instant spark of connection, while musically it swells into a rock anthem, amplified by horns and a soaring chorus built for festival crowds.

Both tracks are accompanied by interlinked visuals directed by Melbourne filmmaker W.A.M. Bleakley, a frequent collaborator known for his cinematic storytelling. Fascination in the Dark introduces audiences to the story’s central figures – played by Erana James (The Wilds, The Changeover) and Tom Wilson (Heartbreak High, Ladies in Black) – who meet in a dusty outback petrol station. James, masked and mid-robbery, locks eyes with Wilson before jumping into his car, sparking a hedonistic adventure across a sunburnt Australian backdrop.

The film’s closing moments roll seamlessly into the opening of Divine Feelings, creating a two-part narrative as compelling as the music itself.

Speaking of the shoot, Bleakley revealed that while the production had a framework, much of the final cut relied on improvisation. “A lot of the supporting cast were actual locals from the towns we filmed in,” he said.

“The couple who owned the Mustang we used turned up early with their family, set up chairs, and by the end were helping us with stunt shots and camera rigs. It became a real community project.”

The twin release arrives as Joy wraps up a sold-out North American tour. In true troubadour fashion, he surprised fans with secret pub gigs at small venues including O’Reilly’s in St Johns and Old Mates Pub in New York, treating crowds to early performances of Fascination in the Dark.

Vance Joy will bring the new material home later this month when he headlines Adelaide’s Harvest Rock Festival on 25 October. It marks his first major Australian appearance since 2023, following a string of international shows that have cemented him as one of Australia’s most successful music exports of the last decade.

Since releasing his debut album Dream Your Life Away in 2014, Joy has carved out a rare lane, a folk-pop songwriter capable of intimacy and mass connection. That debut went on to chart in multiple countries, with singles like Mess Is Mine and Georgia further elevating his reputation. His second album, Nation of Two (2018), debuted at No.1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and won the ARIA Award for Best Adult Contemporary Album. By the time In Our Own Sweet Time arrived in 2022, Joy was an established global name, headlining arenas and festivals across Europe, the Americas, and Australia.

VANCE JOY – AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATE
Saturday 25 October – Harvest Rock Festival, Adelaide SA

