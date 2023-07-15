 Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death Revealed - Noise11.com
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death has been revealed six months after her passing.

According to a report released by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s office, the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley died on 12 January aged 54 due to complications resulting from a small bowel obstruction.

The medical examiner explained that the obstruction was “in the form of a strangulated small bowel caused by adhesions that developed after bariatric surgery years ago”.

They noted that obstruction is a “known long-term complication” from weight-loss surgery.

The coroner also found that Lisa Marie had “therapeutic levels” of the painkiller oxycodone and trace amounts of other substances in her blood but they did not contribute to her death, reports NBC News.

In the report, they revealed that the singer-songwriter had complained about abdominal pain in the months leading up to her death.

The report ruled her manner of death as “natural”.

Her mother, Priscilla released a statement in January saying her daughter had been hospitalised and, hours later, shared news of her death.

Lisa Marie is survived by her actress daughter Riley Keough, 34, and her 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley. Her son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020 at 27 years old.

On Wednesday, Riley marked the third anniversary of her brother’s death and six months since her mother’s passing by posting a tribute to her Instagram.

Riley shared a black and white photo of Benjamin as a child pulling a funny face while posing next to their mother, with a caption that read, “Missing you both.”

After a dispute about the authenticity of her will, Riley was made the sole trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate.

