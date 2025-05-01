Lorde Reveals New Album Title 'Virgin' - Noise11.com

Lorde has announced a new album. Lorde has not released a record since ‘Solar Power’ in 2021, but following the release of her single ‘What Was That’ earlier this year, it has now been confirmed that ‘Virgin’ will be available from June 27.

Lorde has so far released three albums, and according to a press release, ‘Virgin’ will showcase a “bold evolution in her sound and storytelling” as she moves on in her career.

The announcement comes just over 18 months after Lorde revealed she was working on new music whilst living in London.

Lorde revealed in an email newsletter to fans that she has been living in the British capital since May 2023 when she made the announcement that September.

She began: “Things feel clear here. I haven’t seen many friends; mostly, I’m alone with my thoughts. “I go swimming, I go to work, I walk home or take the train, I eat in my kitchen, I go to bed thinking about what I’m making. I’m starting to miss my friends and family, like a vitamin I’m deficient in.”

Lorde also revealed in the same update that she has been battling a mystery illness.

At the time, she noted that she had stopped taking her regular medication after spending more than a decade on it and found herself becoming ill on several occasions.

She penned: “The little yellow pill I took every morning for thousands of mornings since I was 15. My gut isn’t working properly, my skin is worse than ever, I’ve gotten sick half a dozen times.” Lorde went on to explain to fans that she has “never really listened” to her body and has used this year to focus on her health after “ignoring” it for so long. She said: “I realised earlier this year that listening to my body is hard for me, it’s something I never really learned how to do. I’ve been trying to teach myself that this year, but it’s been hard actually, pretty confronting, has made me fully aware of all the times I ignored it or didn’t give it what it needed, shamed it for a fight or flight response, took a handful of pills and pushed through.”

