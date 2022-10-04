 Loretta Lynn Dies At Age 90 - Noise11.com
Loretta Lynn Dies At Age 90

by Paul Cashmere on October 5, 2022

Legendary country singer Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90.

The singer, whose life was told in the movie The Coal Miners Daughter, married at 15. She had six children, starting with daughter Betty Sue when she was 16 years old.

During her career Lynn recorded 50 studio albums and was still active into her 80s. Her most recent album, ‘Still Woman Enough’, was produced by Johnny Cash’s son John Carter Cash and released in March 2021.

Her 2004 album ‘Van Lear Rose’, released when she was 72 years old, was produced by Jack White. The track ‘Portland Oregon’ won a Grammy and the album won Best Country Album at the 2005 Grammy Awards.

Loretta Lynn had her first US country hit with ‘I’m A Honky Tonk Girl’ in 1960.

Her major global hit came in 1971 with ‘One’s On the Way’.

In a statement her sister, country star Crystal Gayle said, “The world lost a legend. We lost a sister. Love you Loretta.”

Loretta died in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

