 Lou Bradley’s Nimbin Roots Festival Line-up Revealed - Noise11.com
Reg Mombassa Nimbin artwork

Reg Mombassa Nimbin artwork

Lou Bradley’s Nimbin Roots Festival Line-up Revealed

by Paul Cashmere on May 1, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

The date has been set for Lou Bradley’s Nimbin Roots Festival. Lock in 25 to 27 October 2024.

The 2024 line-up is also in place with Gang Gajang and the Pierce Brothers performing along with Dog Trumpet, Rod McCormack and Hussy Hicks. Lou Bradley will also perform along with Jimmy Dowling, Melody Pool and The Buckleys.

Festival organiser and performer Lou Bradley said, “In light of the current situation in the music industry where the festival giants are cancelling, we believe there’s no better time to stick to our ethos and keep on offering a small, quality and unique music festival for people to be able to afford to come for a few days and visit the beautiful Byron Bay hinterland and have an experience like no other.”

Art work for the festival was created by Dog Trumpet’s Reg Mombassa. Reg says, “Great festival to perform at and we look forward to this year’s Festival. Nimbin is very cool. The beauty of the natural environment makes for a wonderful Festival –really looking forward to returning.”

All the details are here.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Cosmo Jarvis is Shogun Photo credit: Kurt Iswarienko/FX
Former Singer Songwriter Cosmo Jarvis Is The Star Of Shōgun

One time singer songwriter Cosmo Jarvis plays the starring role of John Blackthorne in the hit series ‘Shōgun’ currently streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

March 25, 2024
The Whitlams Black Stump Band Kookaburra
The Whitmans Black Stump ‘Kookaburra’ Gives Clarity To Tim Freedman Stories

Tim Freedman has been slow cookin’ ‘Kookaburra’ for a few years and slowing serving courses since 2021.

March 8, 2024
Sinead O'Connor at Point Nepean, Victoria 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sinead O’Connor Estate Demands Trump Stop Using Her Music At Rallies

Sinead O’Connor’s estate has issued a cease-and-desist letter to Donald Trump to prevent him playing her music at his political rallies.

March 5, 2024
Emma Donovan and Dan Sultan join Archie Roach in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Emma Donovan Previews ‘Til My Song is Done’ With Title Track

Emma Donovan took to Melbourne’s historic Forum Theatre to create a video for the title track to her upcoming album ‘Til My Song Is Done’.

February 23, 2024
Amigo The Devil
Amigo The Devil Preps Fourth Album Ahead Of Australian Tour

Amigo The Devil (Danny Kiranos) will tour Australia in April with a unique blend of folk, country, rock and punk metal with themes of death and murder. Its been called Murderfolk and Dark Folk. Whatever the case, you’ll hear a whole new music genre play out before your eyes and ears.

February 19, 2024
Bill Mumy
Bill Mumy Has a New Song ‘Pay No Attention To That’

Bill Mumy, the singer songwriter who as an actor played Will Robinson in Lost In Space, has a new song and an album on the way.

February 15, 2024
Martha Wainwright (photo supplied)
Martha Wainwright To Tour Australia In May

Martha Wainwright will return to Australia in May for a national tour starting in Brisbane.

February 14, 2024