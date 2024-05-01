Lou Bradley’s Nimbin Roots Festival Line-up Revealed - Noise11.com

The date has been set for Lou Bradley’s Nimbin Roots Festival. Lock in 25 to 27 October 2024.

The 2024 line-up is also in place with Gang Gajang and the Pierce Brothers performing along with Dog Trumpet, Rod McCormack and Hussy Hicks. Lou Bradley will also perform along with Jimmy Dowling, Melody Pool and The Buckleys.

Festival organiser and performer Lou Bradley said, “In light of the current situation in the music industry where the festival giants are cancelling, we believe there’s no better time to stick to our ethos and keep on offering a small, quality and unique music festival for people to be able to afford to come for a few days and visit the beautiful Byron Bay hinterland and have an experience like no other.”

Art work for the festival was created by Dog Trumpet’s Reg Mombassa. Reg says, “Great festival to perform at and we look forward to this year’s Festival. Nimbin is very cool. The beauty of the natural environment makes for a wonderful Festival –really looking forward to returning.”

All the details are here.

