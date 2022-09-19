 Louis Armstrong First Ever Christmas Album To Be Released - Noise11.com
Louis Armstrong First Ever Christmas Album To Be Released

by Paul Cashmere on September 19, 2022

For the first time ever a Louis Armstrong Christmas album will be released.

‘Louis Wishes You A Cool Yule’ will arrive October 28 for Christmas 2022.

The album features nearly the entirety of Armstrong’s holiday output: six Decca singles from the ’50s, including “Cool Yule,” “Christmas Night in Harlem,” and “‘Zat You Santa Claus?.” The 11-track album also features duets with Velma Middleton (“Baby, It’s Cold Outside”) and Ella Fitzgerald (“I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm”).

Louis Armstrong was born in 1901 and died from a heart attack in 1971 one month before his 70th birthday. His movies included ‘High Society’ with Frank Sinatra and ‘Hello Dolly’ with Barbra Streisand.

Louis Wishes You a Cool Yule Track Listing

(1CD/Digital)
1. Cool Yule
2. Winter Wonderland
3. I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm (w/ Ella Fitzgerald)
4. ‘Zat You Santa Claus?
5. Christmas In New Orleans
6. White Christmas
7. Christmas Night In Harlem
8. Baby, It’s Cold Outside (w/ Velma Middleton)
9. Moments To Remember
10. What A Wonderful World
11. Reading of “A Visit from St. Nicholas” with Sullivan Fortner, piano accompaniment

Louis Wishes You a Cool Yule Track List

(Vinyl)
SIDE A
1. Cool Yule
2. Winter Wonderland
3. I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm (w/Ella Fitzgerald)
4. ‘Zat You Santa Claus?
5. Christmas In New Orleans
6. White Christmas

SIDE B
1. Christmas Night In Harlem
2. Baby, It’s Cold Outside (w/ Velma Middleton)
3. Moments To Remember
4. What A Wonderful World
5. Reading of “A Visit from St. Nicholas” with Sullivan Fortner, piano accompaniment

