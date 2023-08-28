 Macklemore Joins Ed Sheeran On Stage In Seattle - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Macklemore Joins Ed Sheeran On Stage In Seattle

by Music-News.com on August 29, 2023

in News

Ed Sheeran surprised the crowd in Seattle, Washington on Saturday by bringing out Macklemore for two songs.

Ed Sheeran sent the crowd wild by teasing a special guest during his concert at Lumen Field.

“I have a real great love for Seattle. I have a lot of friends here, I shot the Shape of You music video here, I spend a lot of time here,” he began, according to footage posted on YouTube. “And there’s an artist that I really love from here. I remember hearing him for the first time when I was in Australia, and I reached out on Twitter back in the day and we got to be friends and now we’ve been friends for about 10 years.

“I got to see him today, which was really cool, it was like seeing an old friend and catching up on everything. I said to him, ‘You have to come out tonight’… Let’s go!”

As the intro to Macklemore’s 2012 song Thrift Shop played, the crowd screamed and Ed yelled, “Please make some noise for Macklemore!”

After the duo collaborated on Thrift Shop, Sheeran told his fans, “When I saw Ben today, I said you can’t just come for one song.” They then proceeded to perform the 2011 song Can’t Hold Us.

Ed posted footage of the surprise performance on Instagram on Sunday and thanked the Seattle native, real name Ben Haggerty, in the caption.

“What a moment, bringing out @macklemore in Seattle for a home crowd. Will never forget that energy in the stadium. Thank you Ben for your time, and your city rocks,” he wrote.

In the comments, Macklemore replied, “Thank you for having me brother…Loved every second. Perfect night.”

