 Madonna On the Beyoncé 'Break My Soul' Remix - Noise11.com
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.

Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.

Madonna On the Beyoncé ‘Break My Soul’ Remix

by Music-News.com on August 10, 2022

in News

Madonna has shared the admiring note she received from Beyonce´ after the release of a new track featuring one of her most famous songs.

Break My Soul (The Queens Remix) mixes elements of Madonna’s Vogue and Beyonce´’s Break My Soul.

On Tuesday, Madonna took to her Instagram Stories with a snap of a flower bouquet and a note from Beyoncé.

“Thank you Queen, I’m so grateful for you,” the note began. “You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are masterpiece genius.

“Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix… Love always and forever, B.”

Madonna wrote back on her Instagram: “Thank you!! From one queen to another, I love the re-mix!”

The original Break My Soul features on Beyonce´’s latest album, Renaissance.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Olivia Newton-John And Judith Durham Dominate iTunes Chart

Fans of Olivia Newton-John and Judith Durham are mourning their loss listening to their music with Olivia and Judith dominating the iTunes chart in Australia today.

2 hours ago
Darryl Hunt of the Pogues photo from The Pogues Facebook page
The Pogues Bass Player Darryl Hunt Dies At Age 72

Darryl Hunt, the long time bass player for The Pogues, has died at age 72.

3 hours ago
Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Melbourne To Light Up In Pink Tonight To Honour Olivia Newton-John

Victoria’s Premier Dan Andrews has announced that the City of Melbourne will light up in Pink tonight in honour of one of its most famous citizens, Olivia Newton-John.

1 day ago
Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Dame Olivia Newton-John Dies At Age 73

Australian superstar Olivia Newton-John has died age 73 after a long battle with cancer.

1 day ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kylie Minogue Is Working On a 2023 Album

Kylie Minogue is set to begin work on a new album in 2023.

2 days ago
KISS Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tommy Thayer Talks To Noise11 About Being KISS’ Longest Serving Guitarist

With 20 years service as lead guitarist for KISS, Tommy Thayer is the longest lead guitarist for the band.

2 days ago
Danny Elfman 2022 Credit Jonathan Williams
Danny Elfman Recruits His Famous Friends For ‘Bigger.Messier’

Danny Elfman has called on Trent Reznor, Iggy Pop, HEALTH, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Zach Hill of Death Grips, Xiu Xiu, Squarepusher, Ghostemane for a new album of remixes of his recent ‘Big Mess’ album. This one is called ‘Bigger.Messier’.

5 days ago