Madonna Teases New Music For 2025 - Noise11.com

Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.

Madonna Teases New Music For 2025

by Music-News.com on December 18, 2024

in News

Madonna has teased that she will be releasing new music in 2025.

Madonna has taken to Instagram to reveal that she has been working with producer Stuart Price on new material that is set to be released next year.

In a caption accompanying a video, Madonna wrote: “Working on new music with Stuart Price. These past few months has been medicine for my SOUL.

“Songwriting and making music is the one area where I don’t need to ask anyone for their permission. I’m so excited to share it with you. Who wants to hear new music in 2025?”

Madonna collaborated with Price on her acclaimed 2005 album ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor’ as well as her recent Celebration Tour – which is said to have “reignited the spark” for the ‘Holiday’ hitmaker to make new music.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Stuart was credited with helping Madonna return to form with their ‘Confessions’ album, so for her to start working again with him is hugely exciting.

“That record was incredible and Madonna is excited about what they can come up with.

“It has been five years since she released ‘Madame X’, which was a concept album and Madonna is ready to put down some new tunes.

“Working with Stu on her tour reignited the spark. She has fire in her belly and cannot wait to get started.”

Price revealed last year how Madonna had convinced him to get involved in her Celebration Tour that marked her 40 years in music.

He said: “When she announced the greatest hits tour I called her just to say, ‘Congratulations, I think this is a great idea.’

“And she said, ‘I was just thinking about you, and I thought you’d be the perfect person to work with on this.’

“So two weeks later, I went to New York.”

