Tyler Childers, Jesse Welles, Rodney Crowell, Kris Kristofferson and Waylon Jennings Join Margo Price on Hard Headed Woman - Noise11.com

Margo Price has gathered some of country music’s most respected names for her new album Hard Headed Woman, out now via Loma Vista Recordings. The record features duets with Tyler Childers and Jesse Welles, contributions from Rodney Crowell and Kris Kristofferson, and even a Waylon Jennings song that his widow, Jessi Colter, personally encouraged Price to record.

Check out ‘Don’t Let The Bastards Get You Down’:

Tracklisting – Hard Headed Woman (2025)

Don’t Let the Bastards Get You Down – lead single

Hard Headed Woman

Don’t Wake Me Up (feat. Jesse Welles)

Whiskey Tears – with Rodney Crowell (co-write)

The Other Side of Wrong – co-written with Kris Kristofferson

Better Than You Found It

Wild at Heart

Just Another Town – with Tyler Childers (duet)

Losing Streak

When the Night Breaks

This Time (Waylon’s Song) – from the archives of Waylon Jennings, encouraged by Jessi Colter

Holding On to Nothing

The album, produced by longtime collaborator Matt Ross-Spang at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A, is Price’s first to be recorded in Music City, the town she has called home for over two decades. Price describes the collection as a return to her roots, combining sharp songwriting with the outlaw spirit that has marked her career.

Among the highlights, Childers joins Price on a duet that pushes both singers into raw, urgent territory. Jesse Welles appears on “Don’t Wake Me Up,” which pays homage to Bob Dylan’s Subterranean Homesick Blues with its video nod to the original. Kristofferson and Crowell contribute their songwriting craft, connecting Price directly with the outlaw country tradition that inspired her beginnings. And in one of the album’s most poignant moments, Price takes on an unreleased Waylon Jennings song, adding her own voice to the legacy of an artist who defined independence in country music.

Since her 2016 breakthrough Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, Price has become a leading voice in modern Americana and alternative country. Her work has earned Grammy nominations, a place on the Farm Aid Board of Directors—the first woman to ever hold the position—and a reputation as one of the genre’s most outspoken artists.

From her breakout single “Hurtin’ (On the Bottle)” to acclaimed albums like All American Made and That’s How Rumors Get Started, Price has continuously carved a space for herself outside the Nashville mainstream. Along the way she has collaborated with Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, and now, on Hard Headed Woman, an even deeper set of country elders and contemporaries.

To launch the album, Price played a midnight set at Nashville’s Grimey’s before appearing at the Grand Ole Opry in one of Loretta Lynn’s gowns, paying tribute to one of her greatest influences.

She now heads out on her Wild At Heart Tour, beginning with festival appearances and Farm Aid’s 40th anniversary in September before two dozen headline shows across North America. The trek includes her return to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on November 20, as well as stops at Los Angeles’ GRAMMY Museum, Red Rocks, and a rooftop concert in LA.

Margo Price – 2024/25 Tour Dates

9/6 – Grand Rapids, MI – Grand Rapids Riverfest

9/7 – Evanston, IL – Evanston Folk Festival

9/13 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks w/ Greensky Bluegrass

9/14 – Templeton, CA – Whale Rock

9/20 – Minneapolis, MN – Farm Aid (40th Anniversary)

9/26 – Los Angeles, CA – GRAMMY Museum

9/27 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Music Festival

10/2 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic (Emmylou Harris Tribute)

10/5 – Ocean City, MD – Country Calling Festival

10/11 – Livingston, KY – Moonshiners Ball

10/23 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall*

10/24 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads*

10/25 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre*

10/28 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre*

10/29 – Fargo, ND – Sanctuary Events Center^

10/31 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM^

11/1 – Jackson Hole, WY – Jackson Hole Center for the Arts^

11/2 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma^

11/4 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre #

11/5 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre #

11/7 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom #

11/8 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall #

11/9 – Crystal Bay, NV – Crystal Bay Club Casino #

11/11 – South Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room!

11/12 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen!

11/14 – Dallas, TX – Longhorn Ballroom!

11/15 – Austin, TX – Emo’s!

11/16 – Helotes, TX – John T. Floore’s Country Store!

11/18 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse^

11/20 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium %

11/21 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall %

11/22 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall %

3/20–3/25 – Miami, FL – Outlaw Country Cruise

(*w/ Eliza Thorn – ^w/ Logan Ledger – #w/ Dillon Warnek – !w/ Leon Majcen – %w/ Rattlesnake Milk)

