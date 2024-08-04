Marilyn Manson Performs First Concert Since 2019 - Noise11.com

Marilyn Manson has started his first tour since the accusations of domestic violence and commenced his first tour since North American Autumn Tour 2019 concluded in Phoenix, Arizona on 9 November 2019.

Manson’s first show for the ‘North American Tour 2024’ was in Hershey, PA on Friday night.

The setlist was:

We Know Where You Fucking Live (from Heaven Upside Down, 2017)

Disposable Teens (from Holy Wood, 2000)

Angel With the Scabbed Wings (from Antichrist Superstar, 1996)

This Is the New Shit (from The Golden Age of Grotesque, 2003)

Say10 (from Heaven Upside Down, 2017)

Deep Six (from The Pale Emperor, 2016)

Tourniquet (from Antichrist Superstar, 1996)

mOBSCENE (from The Golden Age of Grotesque, 2003)

The Dope Show (from Mechanical Animals, 1998)

Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) (from Smells Like Children, 1995)

The Love Song (from Holy Wood, 2000)

The Beautiful People (from Antichrist Superstar, 1996)

Manson’s activity in performing again has sparked even more accusations. Biance Kyne has spoken up about abuse she alleges happened in 1995 and 1999. She claims she was groomed by Manson in 1995 and was abused in 1999. Manson denies the accusations.

