 Marilyn Manson Performs First Concert Since 2019 - Noise11.com

Marilyn Manson at Big Day Out 2012 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Marilyn Manson Performs First Concert Since 2019

by Paul Cashmere on August 4, 2024

in News

Marilyn Manson has started his first tour since the accusations of domestic violence and commenced his first tour since North American Autumn Tour 2019 concluded in Phoenix, Arizona on 9 November 2019.

Manson’s first show for the ‘North American Tour 2024’ was in Hershey, PA on Friday night.

The setlist was:

We Know Where You Fucking Live (from Heaven Upside Down, 2017)
Disposable Teens (from Holy Wood, 2000)
Angel With the Scabbed Wings (from Antichrist Superstar, 1996)
This Is the New Shit (from The Golden Age of Grotesque, 2003)
Say10 (from Heaven Upside Down, 2017)
Deep Six (from The Pale Emperor, 2016)
Tourniquet (from Antichrist Superstar, 1996)
mOBSCENE (from The Golden Age of Grotesque, 2003)
The Dope Show (from Mechanical Animals, 1998)
Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) (from Smells Like Children, 1995)
The Love Song (from Holy Wood, 2000)
The Beautiful People (from Antichrist Superstar, 1996)

Manson’s activity in performing again has sparked even more accusations. Biance Kyne has spoken up about abuse she alleges happened in 1995 and 1999. She claims she was groomed by Manson in 1995 and was abused in 1999. Manson denies the accusations.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Offspring
The Offspring Premiere ‘Light It Up’ Ahead of ‘Supercharged’

The Offspring of new are very much sounding like The Offspring of old with ‘Light It Up’ leading the charge for the ‘Supercharged’ album.

7 hours ago
Bryan Adams at AFL Grand Final media call on Thursday 1 October 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bryan Adams Starts His Own Record Label

Bryan Adams has launched his own record label.

1 day ago
Garbage photo by Joseph Cultice
Garbage Cancel All Shows For Remainder of 2024

Garbage have been forced to cancel the rest of their live dates this year - as frontwoman Shirley Manson undergoes surgery for an undisclosed injury.

1 day ago
Alanis Morissette, Noise11, Photo
Alanis Morissette – The Noise11 Archive Interview Series (1998)

Continuing the Noise11 interview archive series, the Alanis Morissette interview from 1998.

4 days ago
Green Day, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena, Live Music, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Green Day Kick Off The Saviors Tour In Washington DC

Green Day have kicked of The Saviors Tour for 2024 with complete performances of the 1994 ‘Dookie’ album and the 2004 album ‘American Idiot’.

4 days ago
Usher Rendevous In Paris image from Trafalgar Releasing
Usher Rendezvous In Paris To Screen In 2000 Cinemas Worldwide In September

Usher: Rendezvous In Paris, a new concert movie by Usher, will screen around the world including Australia in over 2000 cinemas in September.

4 days ago
Kasey Chambers Just Don't Be A Dickhead
Kasey Chambers has A New Book Called ‘Just Don’t Be A D**khead’

Kasey Chambers has gathered up all of her 48 years of wisdom and put it all together for her next book ‘Just Don’t Be A D**khead’.

4 days ago