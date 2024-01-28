Mark Knopfler Releases New Music for 2024 ‘One Deep River’ - Noise11.com

Mark Knopfler has returned with new music for 2024 with the song ‘Ahead of the Game’ off the upcoming album ‘One Deep River’.

‘One Deep River’ will be the 10th solo album for Mark Knopfler. He has also had six albums with Dire Straits, nine Soundtrack albums and four collaboration albums bringing his total to 29 albums.

‘One Deep River’ will be released on 12 April 2024.

Knopfler also released live music from his 2019 Beacon Theatre, New York concert. His 2019 shows are available for download from his website. https://shop.markknopfler.com/product-category/live-concerts/

