 Mark Seymour Covers Leonardo’s Bride For Mushroom 50th - Noise11.com
Mark Seymour and the Undertow perform at the National Theatre St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mark Seymour and the Undertow perform at the National Theatre St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mark Seymour Covers Leonardo’s Bride For Mushroom 50th

by Paul Cashmere on August 4, 2023

in News

Mark Seymour has covered the Leonardo’s Bride hit ‘Only When I’m Sleeping’ as part of the celebration of Mushroom Records 50 years.

Mark says, “The great difficulty for me was to get the tone right. Abby (Dobson) has a character voice. She brings everything to the table; what I call real soul. The crack, the quaver and the hurt … Initially, I tried to translate, to soften, to bring my voice to the same place. To try to sound like Abby. This was a mistake. To do a cover well, authenticity lies in the capacity to live inside your own condition as you sing someone else’s words, which isn’t something I often do. To own the song. To draw on my own inherent character. To sing proudly with truth.”

‘Only When I’m Sleeping’ reached no. 4 in Australia for Leonardo’s Bride in 1997. The song was written by guitarist Dean Manning after an argument with Abby. “Michael Gudinski and his team at Mushroom Records and Mushroom Publishing changed the course of my life,” Abby says. “Michael and Mushroom backed us all the way. He was always so sweet to me, and always told me I was special.”

The movie ‘Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story’ will premiere during the Melbourne International Film Festival in August.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dan Sultan photo by Clint Peloso
Dan Sultan and Julia Stone Get Together For ‘Fortress’

Dan Sultan and Julia Stone have recorded the song ‘Fortress’ together for Dan’s upcoming ‘Dan Sultan’ album.

44 mins ago
Brian Cadd performs at the APIA Good Times Tour 2015 at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday 24 June 2015
Russell Morris and Brian Cadd Present Seven Stars For Barry O’Callaghan

Russell Morris and Brian Cadd will perform a benefit show for their friend Barry O’Callaghan and they’ve brought some of their friends along to help.

6 hours ago
The Butterfly Effect
The Butterfly Effect To Tour For 20th Anniversary of ‘Begins Here’

The Butterfly Effect will mark the 20th anniversary of the release of their debut album ‘Begins Here’ with an Australian tour in February.

1 day ago
Linkin Park. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park To Speak At BigSound in Brisbane

Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park will head to Australia in September as a guest speaker for the BigSound music conference.

1 day ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Kelly, Beck, Jamiroquai, Chic and Sparks Adelaide’s Harvest Festival

Harvest II has been announced for Adelaide with Jamiroquai (Australian exclusive), Beck (Australian exclusive), Paul Kelly, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Thelma Plum, Santigold, Sparks, Julia Jacklin, Bright Eyes, Flight Facilities (decade DJ set), Chet Faker, Chromeo, Ocean Alley, Vera Blue, Baker Boy, Ladyhawke, The Rolling Stones Revue (Ft. Adalita, Tex Perkins and Tim Rogers), The Lemon Twigs, Built to Spill, Bad//Dreems, Sam Barber and more to be announced.

2 days ago
Kevin Borich Duets
Kevin Borich and Leo Sayer Team for ‘Bring Loving Back’ Video

Kevin Borich and Leo Sayer have produced a video for Kevin’s ‘Bring Loving Back’ from a new album of duets from Kevin titled ‘Duets’.

2 days ago
Chris Cheney photo by Ros OGorman
The Living End To Reissue Expanded Edition Of Debut Album

The Living End will celebrate 25 years since the release of their debut album with an expanded reissue in October and a hometown show in November.

3 days ago