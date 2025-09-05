Mark Volman The Voice of The Turtles Dies at 78 - Noise11.com

Nashville, Tennessee – 5 September 2025 – Mark Volman, the effervescent co-founder and harmoniser of The Turtles, has died at age 78 following a short illness. Born in Los Angeles on 19 April 1947, Volman leaves behind a legacy of upbeat pop, fearless reinvention and unwavering creativity.

Mark Randall Volman first met Howard Kaylan at Westchester High School, where they played together in The Crossfires, a surf-rock outfit that would eventually evolve into the folk-pop phenomenon The Turtles. That friendship set the tone for a lifelong musical partnership.

By the mid-1960s, The Turtles were household names, producing hit after hit: “It Ain’t Me Babe” (1965), “You Baby” (1966), “She’d Rather Be with Me” (1967), “Elenore” (1968) and, of course, the enduring No. 1 smash “Happy Together.” The song became one of the most recognisable anthems of the decade and remains a fixture of film soundtracks, television and commercials to this day.

When The Turtles disbanded in 1970, legal complications prevented Volman and Kaylan from performing under their own names. Undeterred, they reinvented themselves as Flo & Eddie—Volman as “Flo” (short for The Phlorescent Leech) and Kaylan as “Eddie.”

That reinvention opened the door to an adventurous new chapter as part of Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention. Joining Zappa’s band in 1970, they featured on albums such as Chunga’s Revenge and in the eccentric rock opera film 200 Motels. Their theatrical stage presence and comedic timing made them instant favourites with Zappa’s audiences.

As Flo & Eddie, they released several of their own albums, blending rock, humour and parody. They also became sought-after backing vocalists, lending their harmonies to recordings by T. Rex (“Get It On”), Bruce Springsteen (“Hungry Heart”), Alice Cooper, Blondie, The Ramones, Steely Dan and even John Lennon. Few duos in rock history have left such a broad and eclectic footprint.

Volman and Kaylan’s creativity extended well beyond rock. They lent their voices to animated series including Strawberry Shortcake and The Care Bears, and fronted radio shows on major stations like K-ROCK in New York. Always playful, they never lost sight of their comedic roots.

They also fought hard for musicians’ rights. Volman and Kaylan spearheaded legal action that secured royalties for pre-1972 recordings from digital broadcasters such as SiriusXM. Their campaign became a landmark victory in the fight for fair compensation for artists from the early rock era.

Never one to stand still, Volman returned to academia in his 40s. He earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in screenwriting from Loyola Marymount University. Later, he became a beloved music business lecturer at Belmont University in Nashville, blending his industry know-how with mentorship for aspiring musicians.

In 2023, Volman published his memoir Happy Forever: My Musical Adventures with The Turtles, Frank Zappa, T. Rex, Flo & Eddie, and More. Written with John Cody, the book unfolded largely through the voices of collaborators, family and friends, and featured forewords by Alice Cooper and Chris Hillman. It painted a vivid portrait of his life on the road and his irrepressible humour.

Courage Against Lewy Body Dementia

In 2020, Volman was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a condition that affects cognition and movement. Despite the challenges, he continued to perform on the Happy Together tours, delighting fans who had grown up with his music. His openness about living with the disease, and his determination to keep going, inspired many.

“I’ll go as far as I can,” he said in 2023. That simple statement captured his resilience, optimism and dedication to the joy of performance.

Mark Volman passed away on 5 September 2025 in Nashville. He is survived by his partner Emily Volman, daughters Hallie Volman and Sarina Miller (with ex-wife Pat Volman), and brother Phil Volman.

