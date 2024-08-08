Maurice Williams Dies At Age 86 - Noise11.com

Maurice Williams, the lead singer of 60s doo-wop group Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs, has died at the age of 86. Williams was best known for his song ‘Stay’.

‘Stay’ became a number one hit in the USA in 1960 where it stayed for just one week before being knocked off by Elvis Presley ‘Are You Lonesome Tonight’.

Williams wrote ‘Stay’ in 1953 when he was 15 years old. After it became a hit for Maurice in 1960 it was then covered by The Four Seasons in June 1963 and The Hollies in November 1963.

Jackson Browne then turned the song into a tribute for roadies on his 1977 ‘Running On Empty’ album when he covered it with his own ‘The Load Out/Stay’. It has been a staple finishing song for Jackson Browne shows for decades.

Another Maurice Williams classic is ‘Little Darlin’. Maurice was 16 when he wrote it. It became a number two hit for The Diamonds in the USA in 1957. It was also covered by Elvis Presley, The Monkees and The Four Seasons.

Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs really only had the one hit ‘Stay’ but it did have staying power.

Maurice continued to tour until his death on 5 August 2024. He was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in 2010.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

