Mavis Staples Shares Title Track From New Album ‘Sad And Beautiful World' - Noise11.com

More than seventy years into her career, Mavis Staples is still proving why her voice is one of the most cherished in music. The soul legend has released the title track from her forthcoming album Sad And Beautiful World, due out on 7 November, a record that brings together timeless songs, new originals, and a line-up of music royalty.

The new single, Sad And Beautiful World, was penned by the late Mark Linkous, better known as Sparklehorse. Staples’ rendition is a striking piece, anchored by a funeral-march rhythm and spare, poetic lyrics. True to its name, the song captures the tension between sorrow and hope, finding beauty in loss and resilience in grief. Staples’ warm, textured delivery transforms it into something deeply intimate, drawing the listener into her orbit.

The album has been produced by Brad Cook, whose previous credits include Bon Iver, Waxahatchee and Nathaniel Rateliff. Cook was determined to capture Staples’ unmistakable voice in its purest form. He began with the simplest of recordings – just drums and piano beneath her vocal – and only later added the surrounding instrumentation. The result is a collection that puts Staples’ phrasing and power front and centre, never overshadowed, always celebrated.

Cook said his vision was to create something akin to the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s Will The Circle Be Unbroken, an album built on community and collaboration. In this case, the community revolves around Staples herself, with generations of artists eager to contribute to her story.

That community is front-loaded on Sad And Beautiful World. The record features an extraordinary guest list of artists who, in their own right, are legends: Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt, Jeff Tweedy, Derek Trucks, Justin Vernon, MJ Lenderman, and Katie Crutchfield are just some of the names joining the project. Each appearance shines a light on Staples’ artistry, while Staples herself remains the gravitational centre of the record.

Jeff Tweedy, who has collaborated with Staples on multiple occasions over the past decade, returns here with his trademark blend of roots and rock. Bonnie Raitt adds her inimitable blues touch, while Buddy Guy brings the Chicago guitar fire that first defined the city Staples has long called home. Younger voices like Crutchfield (Waxahatchee) and Lenderman highlight Staples’ ongoing influence across generations.

Sad And Beautiful World reaches across the American songbook, touching on seven decades of material. Alongside new songs are reinventions of timeless pieces. The tracklist includes Curtis Mayfield’s We Got To Have Peace, Porter Wagoner’s Satisfied Mind, and a reimagined version of Jackie DeShannon’s Put A Little Love In Your Heart. The mix feels both reflective and urgent, a reminder that Staples’ message of hope and justice remains as relevant as ever.

At 85 years of age, Staples’ voice remains undiminished. It carries the grit of experience, the warmth of community, and the clarity of conviction. Her ability to make old songs new again, and new songs feel timeless, is what makes Sad And Beautiful World more than just another record – it’s the next chapter in a living legacy.

Staples’ journey began in the 1950s with her family group, The Staple Singers. From gospel beginnings to soul classics such as Respect Yourself and I’ll Take You There, the group became the soundtrack to civil rights-era America. As a solo artist, she has continually pushed forward, collaborating with everyone from Prince to Wilco to Hozier. Through it all, her voice has remained her calling card – instantly recognisable, comforting, yet powerful enough to shake the room.

Brad Cook recalls first seeing her perform live and being floored by the sheer conviction she brought to the stage. That sense of conviction is now etched into every track on Sad And Beautiful World.

Tracklist

Chicago

Beautiful Strangers

Sad And Beautiful World

Human Mind

Hard Times

Godspeed

We Got To Have Peace

Anthem

Satisfied Mind

Everybody Needs Love

