Saturday Night Live Books All-Star Cast For 50th Anniversary Show - Noise11.com

Saturday Night Live’s line-up for the 50th anniversary show on 14 February features some of the biggest stars in the world.

Confirmed for the show so far are:

Arcade Fire, The B-52s, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, David Byrne, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, DEVO, Brittany Howard, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Chris Martin, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Bonnie Raitt, Robyn, The Roots, Eddie Vedder and Jack White.

More artists will be revealed in coming weeks.

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert will be held at Radio City Music Hall on Feb 14.

The very first episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) aired on October 11, 1975. This groundbreaking show was created by Lorne Michaels and broadcast on NBC, forever changing the landscape of late-night television. Originally titled “NBC’s Saturday Night” due to a conflict with an ABC show of a similar name, it quickly gained popularity and became known simply as “Saturday Night Live.”

The inaugural episode was hosted by the legendary comedian George Carlin, known for his irreverent humor and sharp social commentary. Carlin’s role as the host set a high standard for the celebrity hosts who would follow in his footsteps.

The first SNL show featured two musical guests: Billy Preston, often referred to as “The Fifth Beatle,” and Janis Ian, a talented singer-songwriter. Preston performed his hit songs “Nothing from Nothing” and “Fancy Lady,” while Ian captivated the audience with her soulful renditions of “At Seventeen” and “In the Winter.”

The original cast, affectionately known as “The Not Ready for Prime-Time Players,” included some of the greatest talent in comedy. The cast members were:

• Chevy Chase

• John Belushi

• Dan Aykroyd

• Gilda Radner

• Garrett Morris

• Jane Curtin

• Laraine Newman

These performers brought a fresh and dynamic energy to the show, creating iconic characters and sketches that still resonate with audiences today.

The very first sketch of SNL was a cold open featuring John Belushi in a humorous skit called “The Wolverines,” in which he played a foreign language student struggling to understand his teacher, played by Michael O’Donoghue. This sketch set the tone for the show’s unique blend of humor and satirical edge.

The first episode of SNL was a massive success, paving the way for the show to become a cultural institution. Over the years, SNL has launched the careers of countless comedians and actors, influencing comedy and entertainment around the world. Today, it remains a vital and beloved part of American television, celebrated for its willingness to push boundaries and address contemporary issues with humor and insight.

The legacy of that very first episode continues to be felt, with SNL remaining a testament to the power of live comedy and the enduring appeal of satire. As the show celebrates its milestones, it looks back on that October night in 1975 as the moment when it all began.

