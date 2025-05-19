 Oversized Baby Man Targets Arcade Fire - Noise11.com
Arcade Fire photo by Ros O'Gorman

Oversized Baby Man Targets Arcade Fire

by Paul Cashmere on May 19, 2025

in News

America’s biggest baby president is now targeting Arcade Fire who he says has a “very sad name” and that they are “not good music”.

According to the felon Arcade Fire “has been very rude to your favorite president who is me”

In all caps he posted the felon child posted, “ANOTHER ONE! I HAVE BEEN INFORMED BY MY VERY TALL SON BARRON THAT AN “ARTIST” WHO USES THE VERY SAD NAME “ARCADE FIRE” – AND IS NOT EVEN FROM OUR COUNTRY CALLED AMERICA – HAS BEEN VERY RUDE TO YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT WHO IS ME! BARRON WILL NO LONGER ATTEND THIS PERSON’S VARIETY PRESENTATIONS. NOT GOOD MUSIC!”

While we are not exactly sure what Will Butler said about the felon recently, he has a long history dating back to 2016 speaking out against the baby man. In 2016 he called trump “a fucking nightmare” and

In Arcade Fire’s 2017 song ‘I Give You Power’ about trump the lyric goes, “I give you power / Over me / I give you power / But I gotta be free / I give you power / And now I can say / I give you power / I can take it away.”

In 2018 he was speaking out against trump’s racism after the baby said, “Why do we want people from Haiti here?” and Butler posted “Haiti is one of the most special and amazing places I’ve been on this earth, and we need more Haitian-Americans.”

If the “very tall son” is only discovering what Arcade Fire think of his baby man father now, he clearly wasn’t much of a fan in the first place.

It is no great loss to the trump’s losing the support of Arcade Fire, Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift. Who needs them when you have The Village People and Kid Rock.

