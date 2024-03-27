Splendour In The Grass Release Official Statement About 2024 Cancellation - Noise11.com

Following is the exact statement from Splendour In The Grass about the cancellation of the July festival today from CEOs Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco.

With a heavy heart, we’re announcing the cancellation of Splendour in the Grass 2024, originally scheduled from Friday 19 July to Sunday 21 July in Ngarindjin / North Byron Parklands. We know there were many fans excited for this year’s line-up and all the great artists planning to join us, but due to unexpected events we’ll be taking the year off. Ticket holders will be refunded automatically by Moshtix. We thank you for your understanding and will be working hard to be back in future years.

“We’re heartbroken to be missing a year especially after more than two decades in operation. This festival has always been a huge community effort, and we’d like to thank everyone for their support and overall faith. We hope to be back in the future.”

If you have purchased tickets for Splendour in the Grass 2024, you don’t need to do anything – your ticket(s) will be automatically refunded back to your credit card/PayPal account and Moshtix will let you know when this has been done. Refunds will be processed within the next 5-10 business days.

If your card details have changed, please wait for Moshtix to contact you directly regarding this. If you’re unable to see the refund in your account within 5 business days from receiving confirmation it has been processed, please contact your financial institution before contacting Moshtix. Please understand our customer service team and the Moshtix Fan Support teams are incredibly busy at the moment, so we encourage you not to contact us. Instead, you can find lots of information and answers to your questions in our information portal at tixsupport.moshtix.com.au We’re sorry for any disappointment caused.

Thank you very much for your patience.

