 Splendour In The Grass Cancelled for 2024 - Noise11.com
Splendour In The Grass Cancelled for 2024

by Paul Cashmere on March 27, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

Splendour In The Grass 2024, set for 19, 20, 21 July, has been cancelled just two weeks after being announced.

UPDATE: Official statement from Splendour In The Grass

Splendour In The Grass 2024 was to feature an exclusive performance by Kylie Minogue and Future. The event also had the first Australian appearance for The Arcade Fire since they performed on the final Big Day Out in 2014.

Earlier this year Groovin’ The moo also shut down its events just weeks away from the scheduled dates. Groovin’ The Moo also had an impressive line-up with The Beaches and The Kooks heading to Australia for the festival.

Splendour was on over three days and nights with Kylie headlining 19 July, Future on 20 July and Arcade Fire on 21 July.

Splendour promoter Secret Sounds also cancelled Falls Festival 2023 after 28 years last year.

