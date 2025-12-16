 You Got Gold - A Celebration Of John Prine Extends Run In New York, Expands Across North America In 2026 - Noise11.com
Brandi Carlile and Bonnie Raitt perform during the John Prine tribute at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium for You Got Gold

Brandi Carlile and Bonnie Raitt perform during the John Prine tribute at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium for You Got Gold

You Got Gold – A Celebration Of John Prine Extends Run In New York, Expands Across North America In 2026

by Paul Cashmere on December 16, 2025

in News

You Got Gold – A Celebration Of John Prine, the highly anticipated live concert documentary, has extended its theatrical run at New York’s Quad Cinema to three weeks following its November 28 debut. Produced by RadicalMedia and Oh Boy Pictures, and distributed by Abramorama, the film honours the life and work of the late American singer-songwriter, and was filmed at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

The documentary brings together an extraordinary roster of artists including Kacey Musgraves, Tyler Childers, The War and Treaty, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Dwight Yoakam, Jason Isbell, Kurt Vile, Lyle Lovett, Allison Russell & JT Nero, Valerie June, Nathaniel Rateliff, The Milk Carton Kids, Swamp Dogg, I’m With Her, and The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir. One of the most poignant moments features Bonnie Raitt performing Prine’s signature “Angel From Montgomery” in a stirring duet with Brandi Carlile.

The origins of You Got Gold trace back to a memorial concert series organised by Fiona Whelan Prine, John Prine’s widow, following his passing from COVID-related complications in April 2020. The inaugural gathering, held in October 2022, brought together family, friends, and acclaimed musicians to perform classic songs and share personal memories of Prine. The event captured the communal spirit and emotional resonance of his legacy, and was subsequently filmed to create this celebratory documentary.

Directed by Michael John Warren, the film is produced by Fiona Whelan Prine, Dave Sirulnick, and Samantha Mustari, with executive producers Jon Kamen, Meredith Bennett, Jack Prine, Jody Whelan, Eileen Tilson, and Robert Meitus. It premiered at the Nashville Film Festival to a sold-out audience, establishing itself as a deeply moving tribute to one of America’s most beloved songwriters.

“When John passed, we couldn’t mourn together in the way we and his community needed to,” Fiona Whelan Prine said. “This film documents that long-awaited moment when we finally came together at the Ryman-John’s favourite stage-to honour him with his songs, music, stories, and love. I’m thrilled that audiences everywhere will now have the chance to experience this special night.”

John Prine, widely regarded as one of the greatest American songwriters, left a lasting impact on generations of musicians including Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Bette Midler, and Bruce Springsteen. Across his career, Prine earned four Grammy Awards, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and multiple Americana Music Honors & Awards, including Songwriting Lifetime Achievement recognition. He was also enshrined in the Songwriters Hall of Fame and received the PEN/New England Song Lyrics of Literary Excellence Award.

Prine’s death in April 2020 prompted an unprecedented outpouring of grief, with over 500,000 viewers participating in an online memorial that raised $500,000 for COVID-related community relief. The Prine family subsequently established the Hello In There Foundation, which has awarded more than $2 million in grants.

Following its New York debut, You Got Gold continues to screen in theatres across North America with dates now confirmed well into 2026. Select screenings, including Louisville, Vancouver, and Massachusetts, have already sold out. Fiona Whelan Prine will participate in Q&A sessions at screenings in Chicago on January 14, Columbus, OH on January 22, and New Orleans on January 25, offering fans a personal connection to the music and stories behind the film.

Selected Theatrical Screenings
Nov 28 – Dec 18, New York, NY, Quad Cinema
Dec 12-18, Atlanta, GA, Tara Atlanta
Dec 12-18, Ithaca, NY, Cinemapolis
Dec 12-18, Helena, MT, The Myrna Loy
Dec 12-18, Florence, OR, City Lights Cinemas
Dec 15 & 18, Bellingham, WA, The Pickford On Grand
Dec 16, Salem, OR, Salem Cinema
Dec 16, Newport, RI, The JPT Film & Event Center
Dec 17, Dallas, TX, The Texas Theatre
Dec 17 & 18, Cary, NC, The Cary Theater
Dec 18-24, Durham, NC, The Carolina Theatre
Dec 19-22, Hudson, NY, Tim & Space Limited
Dec 19-23, Baltimore, MD, The Charles
Dec 19-25, Saugerties, NY, Upstate Films: Orpheum Theatre
Dec 19-25, Boise, ID, The Flicks
Dec 19-25, Plymouth, MA, Plimoth Cinema
Dec 19-25, Hartford, CT, Real Art Ways

Additional dates and updates are available at the official website yougotgoldmovie.com/shows.

You Got Gold captures not only the music of John Prine but the profound connections and heartfelt storytelling that defined his career, offering fans an unforgettable celebration of his life and enduring influence on American songwriting.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Mavis Staples shares title track ‘Sad And Beautiful World’ from upcoming album
Mavis Staples To Release New Album ‘Sad And Beautiful World’ November 7 – A Living Legend Still Lifting Voices Seven Decades On

At 86, Mavis Staples is still proving that the power of song can change the world. The soul, gospel and civil rights icon will release her new album Sad And Beautiful World on 7 November 2025, an extraordinary project that spans seven decades of the American songbook while showcasing her timeless voice and message of unity.

October 31, 2025
Brandi Carlile and Bonnie Raitt perform during the John Prine tribute at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium for You Got Gold
You Got Gold – A New John Prine Documentary Brings Nashville Together To Honour A Songwriting Legend

You Got Gold, a new feature documentary celebrating the life, music and influence of John Prine, will begin its national theatrical rollout in New York on 28 November at The Quad, before expanding across North America.

October 11, 2025
Mavis Staples shares title track ‘Sad And Beautiful World’ from upcoming album
Mavis Staples Shares Title Track From New Album ‘Sad And Beautiful World’

More than seventy years into her career, Mavis Staples is still proving why her voice is one of the most cherished in music. The soul legend has released the title track from her forthcoming album Sad And Beautiful World, due out on 7 November, a record that brings together timeless songs, new originals, and a line-up of music royalty.

September 30, 2025
David Byrne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Saturday Night Live Books All-Star Cast For 50th Anniversary Show

Saturday Night Live’s line-up for the 50th anniversary show on 14 February features some of the biggest stars in the world.

January 31, 2025
Bonnie Raitt photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bonnie Raitt and Francis Ford Coppola To Receive Kennedy Honors

Bonnie Raitt and Francis Ford Coppola are among the recipients of this year's Kennedy Center Honors.

July 19, 2024
Bonnie Raitt photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bonnie Raitt Postpones Shows To Have Surgery

Bonnie Raitt has postponed five American shows in May to undergo surgery.

April 29, 2023
Bonnie Raitt photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bonnie Raitt Posts Emotional Response Following Grammy Wins

Bonnie Raitt has posted an emotional response after winning three Grammy Awards this week including Song of the Year for ‘Just Like That’.

February 11, 2023