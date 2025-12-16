You Got Gold - A Celebration Of John Prine Extends Run In New York, Expands Across North America In 2026 - Noise11.com

You Got Gold – A Celebration Of John Prine, the highly anticipated live concert documentary, has extended its theatrical run at New York’s Quad Cinema to three weeks following its November 28 debut. Produced by RadicalMedia and Oh Boy Pictures, and distributed by Abramorama, the film honours the life and work of the late American singer-songwriter, and was filmed at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

The documentary brings together an extraordinary roster of artists including Kacey Musgraves, Tyler Childers, The War and Treaty, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Dwight Yoakam, Jason Isbell, Kurt Vile, Lyle Lovett, Allison Russell & JT Nero, Valerie June, Nathaniel Rateliff, The Milk Carton Kids, Swamp Dogg, I’m With Her, and The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir. One of the most poignant moments features Bonnie Raitt performing Prine’s signature “Angel From Montgomery” in a stirring duet with Brandi Carlile.

The origins of You Got Gold trace back to a memorial concert series organised by Fiona Whelan Prine, John Prine’s widow, following his passing from COVID-related complications in April 2020. The inaugural gathering, held in October 2022, brought together family, friends, and acclaimed musicians to perform classic songs and share personal memories of Prine. The event captured the communal spirit and emotional resonance of his legacy, and was subsequently filmed to create this celebratory documentary.

Directed by Michael John Warren, the film is produced by Fiona Whelan Prine, Dave Sirulnick, and Samantha Mustari, with executive producers Jon Kamen, Meredith Bennett, Jack Prine, Jody Whelan, Eileen Tilson, and Robert Meitus. It premiered at the Nashville Film Festival to a sold-out audience, establishing itself as a deeply moving tribute to one of America’s most beloved songwriters.

“When John passed, we couldn’t mourn together in the way we and his community needed to,” Fiona Whelan Prine said. “This film documents that long-awaited moment when we finally came together at the Ryman-John’s favourite stage-to honour him with his songs, music, stories, and love. I’m thrilled that audiences everywhere will now have the chance to experience this special night.”

John Prine, widely regarded as one of the greatest American songwriters, left a lasting impact on generations of musicians including Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Bette Midler, and Bruce Springsteen. Across his career, Prine earned four Grammy Awards, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and multiple Americana Music Honors & Awards, including Songwriting Lifetime Achievement recognition. He was also enshrined in the Songwriters Hall of Fame and received the PEN/New England Song Lyrics of Literary Excellence Award.

Prine’s death in April 2020 prompted an unprecedented outpouring of grief, with over 500,000 viewers participating in an online memorial that raised $500,000 for COVID-related community relief. The Prine family subsequently established the Hello In There Foundation, which has awarded more than $2 million in grants.

Following its New York debut, You Got Gold continues to screen in theatres across North America with dates now confirmed well into 2026. Select screenings, including Louisville, Vancouver, and Massachusetts, have already sold out. Fiona Whelan Prine will participate in Q&A sessions at screenings in Chicago on January 14, Columbus, OH on January 22, and New Orleans on January 25, offering fans a personal connection to the music and stories behind the film.

Selected Theatrical Screenings

Nov 28 – Dec 18, New York, NY, Quad Cinema

Dec 12-18, Atlanta, GA, Tara Atlanta

Dec 12-18, Ithaca, NY, Cinemapolis

Dec 12-18, Helena, MT, The Myrna Loy

Dec 12-18, Florence, OR, City Lights Cinemas

Dec 15 & 18, Bellingham, WA, The Pickford On Grand

Dec 16, Salem, OR, Salem Cinema

Dec 16, Newport, RI, The JPT Film & Event Center

Dec 17, Dallas, TX, The Texas Theatre

Dec 17 & 18, Cary, NC, The Cary Theater

Dec 18-24, Durham, NC, The Carolina Theatre

Dec 19-22, Hudson, NY, Tim & Space Limited

Dec 19-23, Baltimore, MD, The Charles

Dec 19-25, Saugerties, NY, Upstate Films: Orpheum Theatre

Dec 19-25, Boise, ID, The Flicks

Dec 19-25, Plymouth, MA, Plimoth Cinema

Dec 19-25, Hartford, CT, Real Art Ways

Additional dates and updates are available at the official website yougotgoldmovie.com/shows.

You Got Gold captures not only the music of John Prine but the profound connections and heartfelt storytelling that defined his career, offering fans an unforgettable celebration of his life and enduring influence on American songwriting.

