Meek Mill Denies He Was Named In Diddy Suit - Noise11.com

Meek Mill is furious at suggestion he engaged in ‘gay activity’.

Meek Mill took to social media to hit back at speculation he had been named in a sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, included a clause that mentioned “a Philadelphia Rapper who dated Nicki Minaj” who had “engaged in sexual intercourse” with Diddy.

Meek, who is from Philadelphia and dated Nicki Minaj, wrote a series of posts on X/Twitter denying he was the rapper in question and declaring people would be too scared to ask him about it directly as they knew he would “flip”.

“No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don’t get flipped… woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I’m coming!” he wrote.

The lawsuit also refers to the same unnamed rapper engaging in drug use, which Meek was also quick to refute, adding he rarely socialised with other rappers because of their party lifestyle.

“I’m from Philly. I don’t do coke or freaky ass molly… nobody won’t even offer me coke because I’m that heavy,” he explained.

“That’s why I always come around all these industry n***** with my real friends. You never catch me around anybody from the industry alone.”

