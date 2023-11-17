Meg Washington To Perform With Tasmanian, Sydney and Melbourne Symphony Orchestras - Noise11.com

Meg Washington will perform with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in January and February 2024.
Watch Megan Washington perform ‘Catherine Wheel’ with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. Recorded live at the Opera House with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, this cut of Catherine Wheel is arranged by Paul Hankinson and conducted by MSO Principal Conductor in Residence, Benjamin Northey.
The Symphony events will feature Meg’s Lazarus Drug, How to Tame Lions, Skeleton Key and Catherine Wheel.
Event details:
Meg Washington with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra
Date: Tuesday 30 January, 7.30pm
Venue: Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Sandy Bay
Tickets: ticketmaster.com.au
Meg Washington with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra
Date: Friday 2 & Saturday 3 February, 7.00pm
Venue: Sydney Town Hall
Tickets: sydneysymphony.com
Meg Washington with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
Dates: Thursday 8 & Friday 9 February, 7.30pm
Venue: Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall
Tickets: mso.com.au
