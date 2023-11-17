Meg Washington To Perform With Tasmanian, Sydney and Melbourne Symphony Orchestras - Noise11.com

Meg Washington will perform with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in January and February 2024.

Watch Megan Washington perform ‘Catherine Wheel’ with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. Recorded live at the Opera House with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, this cut of Catherine Wheel is arranged by Paul Hankinson and conducted by MSO Principal Conductor in Residence, Benjamin Northey.

The Symphony events will feature Meg’s Lazarus Drug, How to Tame Lions, Skeleton Key and Catherine Wheel.

Event details:

Meg Washington with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra

Date: Tuesday 30 January, 7.30pm

Venue: Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Sandy Bay

Tickets: ticketmaster.com.au

Meg Washington with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Date: Friday 2 & Saturday 3 February, 7.00pm

Venue: Sydney Town Hall

Tickets: sydneysymphony.com

Meg Washington with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Dates: Thursday 8 & Friday 9 February, 7.30pm

Venue: Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Tickets: mso.com.au

