Megan Thee Stallion Has A New Song Called 'Hiss' - Noise11.com

Megan Thee Stallion Has A New Song Called ‘Hiss’

by Music-News.com on January 24, 2024

in News

Megan Thee Stallion has another snake-themed tune on the way this Friday (26.01.24) called ‘Hiss’.

Following the release of November’s ‘Cobra’, which also has a metal version featuring Spiritbox, the Houston rapper has unveiled the artwork – a painting of herself with a white snake around her – and release date for her second single to be independently released.

Megan recently inked a distribution deal with Warner Music Group – whilst retaining ownership of her music.

Megan Thee Stallion managed to secure a contract with the major label that enables her to still be an independent artist to some degree.

The 28-year-old star released her previous LPs, 2020’s ‘Good News’ and 2022’s ‘Traumazine’ on 300 Entertainment and 1501 Certified, but in October, she told fans she no longer had a record deal so would be bringing out her next record independently.

Speaking on Instagram Live, she said: “This part of my album is definitely very much funded by Megan Thee Stallion because y’know… we tryna get off… y’all know what’s the tea.

“But I have no label right now and we’re doing everything funded by Megan Thee Stallion’s pocket. The budget is coming from me … Hot Girl Productions. It’s all coming straight from Megan Thee Stallion – Megan Thee Stallion[‘s] brain, wallet… we in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one.

“We’re really doing our big one and I’m so excited. We’re doing something for the first time independently since it was just me and my mama. I’m so excited ’cause it’s literally just me this go round until we sign to a new label. But I don’t want to sign to a new label right now because I just want to do it myself.”

Megan – who previously took legal action against 1501 Certified Entertainment for allegedly trying to “interfere” with her control over her music and for allegedly trying to keep her locked into a contract – teased her next record will mark a new chapter.

She told Billboard: “It’s definitely coming very soon. I’m really excited about this chapter of my life because I feel like I’m finally closing all the old chapters, and now I’m starting with a blank slate. Very fresh, very new. I think Thee Hotties are gonna be so excited. I’m trying different things. I got a lot of things that I produced with Ju and with some new producers.”

‘Cobra’ was symbolic of Megan shedding her skin like a snake and starting again.

music-news.com

