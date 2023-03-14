Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Music - Noise11.com

Megan Thee Stallion is working on new music. Megan Thee Stallion released her second studio album ‘Traumazine’ in August 2022 but after joking that she managed to get tickets to Beyonce’s upcoming ‘Renaissance World Tour’ by simply calling the superstar directly, teased that she is working on what will be her third record.

Speaking at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Oh I’m gonna tell you how I got them [tickets]. Oh, baby, you know I called Beyonce directly. You know Beyonce is my aunty. This is my first night out and I am here! Oh, and I am [working] on a new album!”

Megan Thee Stallion has enjoyed huge success over recent years and even though towards the end of 2022 she had to endure a trial which saw Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting her and eventually jailed, she explained around the same time that she doesn’t have time to “slow down” in her career as she insisted that she wants to continue telling stories through art.

She shared: “I can’t slow down right now. I’ll take a break when I’m dead. I’m trying to really build something. When I start sitting, I feel like I’m not doing enough or I’m giving somebody else the opportunity to pass me. I definitely want to be an actress, but I also really want to be a director. I love movies and I’m definitely a film buff. “I like to create. Not only do I like to write music, I like to write stories. I definitely want to see these stories come to life.”

