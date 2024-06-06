Melbourne International Film Festival To Premiere Warren Ellis Movie ‘Ellis Park’ - Noise11.com

‘Ellis Park’, a movie by Justin Kurzel about Warren Ellis of The Bad Seeds and The Dirty Three, will premiere at the 2024 Melbourne International Film Festival.

Kurzel, the director of ‘Snowtown’ (2011), ‘True History of the Kelly Gang’ (2020) and ‘Nitram’ (2021) has directed this documentary about Warren Ellis and how he came to create the Ellis Park Wildlife Sanctuary in Sumatra during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

https://www.ellispark.org

In 2020 Ellis was introduced to veterinarian nurse Femke Den Hass who worked in Indonesia saving animals from human captivity.

Ellis set about to create a place where damaged animals could be set free and roam free. This is now the Ellis Park Wildlife Sanctuary in Sumatra, Indonesia.

Warren Ellis said, “I was first introduced to Femke and her work with animal protection in Indonesia by my old mate Lorinda Jane in February 2021. Within the space of 30 seconds I knew I wanted to support Femke and her cause. I was blown away by what she has achieved, she is a force of nature.

“It was the story and images of Rina the monkey with both arms amputated and a little dog with a broken jaw that made me want to help.

“For a long time I have wanted to get involved with helping animals but was never sure where and what to do. Femke told me there was some land available next to her wildlife centre in South Sumatra, that would be ideal for a forever home for animals who are unable to be released back into the wild due to their injuries sustained from maltreatment by humans.

“Eventually my family and I were able to purchase and donate the land to Jakarta Animal Aid Network.

“So it is with great pleasure we are able to announce the construction of Ellis Park wildlife sanctuary. A beautiful work in progress. Rina is the symbol of our sanctuary. Things need to be built and animals need to be healed and fed, you can help with building costs or by sponsoring a resident. The dream is to eventually extend, so we can house elephants and other large animals needing a forever home.

“Please help if you can by donating and follow the growth of Ellis Park.”

The full Melbourne International Film Festival schedule will be revealed on July 11.

The Melbourne International Film Festival is on 8-25 August 2024.

