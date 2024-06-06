 Melbourne International Film Festival To Premiere Warren Ellis Movie ‘Ellis Park’ - Noise11.com
Ellis Park movie Warren Ellis

Ellis Park movie Warren Ellis

Melbourne International Film Festival To Premiere Warren Ellis Movie ‘Ellis Park’

by Paul Cashmere on June 6, 2024

in News

‘Ellis Park’, a movie by Justin Kurzel about Warren Ellis of The Bad Seeds and The Dirty Three, will premiere at the 2024 Melbourne International Film Festival.

Kurzel, the director of ‘Snowtown’ (2011), ‘True History of the Kelly Gang’ (2020) and ‘Nitram’ (2021) has directed this documentary about Warren Ellis and how he came to create the Ellis Park Wildlife Sanctuary in Sumatra during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

https://www.ellispark.org

In 2020 Ellis was introduced to veterinarian nurse Femke Den Hass who worked in Indonesia saving animals from human captivity.

Ellis set about to create a place where damaged animals could be set free and roam free. This is now the Ellis Park Wildlife Sanctuary in Sumatra, Indonesia.

Warren Ellis said, “I was first introduced to Femke and her work with animal protection in Indonesia by my old mate Lorinda Jane in February 2021. Within the space of 30 seconds I knew I wanted to support Femke and her cause. I was blown away by what she has achieved, she is a force of nature.

“It was the story and images of Rina the monkey with both arms amputated and a little dog with a broken jaw that made me want to help.

“For a long time I have wanted to get involved with helping animals but was never sure where and what to do. Femke told me there was some land available next to her wildlife centre in South Sumatra, that would be ideal for a forever home for animals who are unable to be released back into the wild due to their injuries sustained from maltreatment by humans.

“Eventually my family and I were able to purchase and donate the land to Jakarta Animal Aid Network.

“So it is with great pleasure we are able to announce the construction of Ellis Park wildlife sanctuary. A beautiful work in progress. Rina is the symbol of our sanctuary. Things need to be built and animals need to be healed and fed, you can help with building costs or by sponsoring a resident. The dream is to eventually extend, so we can house elephants and other large animals needing a forever home.

“Please help if you can by donating and follow the growth of Ellis Park.”

The full Melbourne International Film Festival schedule will be revealed on July 11.

The Melbourne International Film Festival is on 8-25 August 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Warren Ellis, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Matt Corby
Matt Corby and Middle Kids To Perform At Melbourne’s Live At The Gardens

Matt Corby and Middle Kids will perform at the first new Australian outdoor concert, Live At The Gardens, at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne in November.

7 hours ago
Cold Chisel 50 Years The Best of
Cold Chisel Record Don Walker Song For New 50th Anniversary Best Of

Cold Chisel won’t have a new album for their ‘The Big Five-O’ tour but there is a new greatest hits record.

19 hours ago
Bill Armstrong
Recording Legend Bill Armstrong Donates Royalties From Historic Recordings To ARCA

Australian audio pioneer Bill Armstrong has donated his royalties from 42 historic Australian jazz recordings from his Bilarm Music and Swaggie Records labels.

21 hours ago
Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Noise11.com
Cold Chisel Sell-Out 16 Shows In One Day

The 2024 Cold Chisel ‘The Big Five-O’ tour has sold record in record numbers with 150,000 tickets across 16 shows selling out within hours of going on sale.

23 hours ago
Julian Moss
Julian Moss Premieres Second Song of 2024 ‘Company’

Julian Moss is continuing to build the career with a third song ‘Company’ now out.

3 days ago
Face To Face Touring
Legends On The Lawn Was A Massive Success For Face To Face Touring

Legends On The Lawn was held 1 June 2024, Mackay Queensland. In an era of cancelled tours, this one was massive because the engineers of the event have perfected the touring formula.

3 days ago
Live At The Gardens
Live At The Gardens Is A New Event For Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens

Melbourne will host a new live music event when Live At The Gardens debuts in November.

3 days ago