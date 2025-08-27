Melbourne International Jazz Festival 2025 Unveils Biggest Line-Up In Its History - Noise11.com

Melbourne is set to swing harder than ever this spring, with the Melbourne International Jazz Festival (MIJF) 2025 unveiling its most ambitious program to date. From 17 to 26 October, the city will host more than 500 artists from 18 countries, presenting over 150 performances across 40 venues.

For ten days, Melbourne will pulse with jazz, soul, funk, hip hop, Afrobeat, experimental collaborations, family events, and world premieres in what Artistic Director Michael Tortoni describes as the festival’s most expansive vision yet.

“Festivals often claim a year to be their biggest yet – but in 2025 it’s absolutely true,” says Tortoni. “This program reflects the full breadth of jazz today, from its deep traditions to its most daring frontiers, designed for everyone – dedicated fans and the simply curious alike. This October, Melbourne will be in full swing.”

Since its founding in 1998, the Melbourne International Jazz Festival has grown into one of the world’s leading jazz celebrations. Previous editions have brought legends like Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea, Esperanza Spalding, Wayne Shorter and Sonny Rollins to Melbourne, while also championing local innovators and cross-genre experiments.

By 2025, MIJF has established itself not just as a festival of music, but as a cultural moment in Melbourne’s calendar – uniting world-class icons with the city’s thriving live scene, activating laneways, rooftops and neighbourhood bars alongside prestigious venues like the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Hamer Hall and the Melbourne Recital Centre.

Opening Night: Night Crawl

The festival begins with a bang on Friday 17 October, transforming the CBD into a free, one-night-only live music playground. Over 100 musicians will perform across eleven venues – from rooftop bars to basement clubs, laneways and open-air stages.

Highlights include:

– Tenderlonious (UK) with Melbourne’s Horatio Luna and On-Ly

– Surprise Chef, celebrating their new album Superb

– International DJ star Natasha Diggs (US), known for 45-only vinyl sets linked to Quincy Jones, Lauryn Hill and Stevie Wonder

– Local favourites including Ella Thompson, Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 & Tim Shiel, Ausecuma Beats, Grievous Bodily Calm, Birdsnake, Horns of Leroy, Freedom Fly, and more.

Venues include Whitehart Bar, Wax Music Lounge, Section 8, Arbory Afloat, Rooftop Bar, The Toff, Fifty-Five Bar, Workshop and the brand-new Melbourne Music Room.

Jazz At The Bowl

On Saturday 25 October, the Sidney Myer Music Bowl comes alive with Jazz at the Bowl, the festival’s flagship outdoor spectacular.

Harry Connick Jr., one of the great entertainers of our time, headlines the six-hour celebration. With Grammy, Emmy and Tony awards to his name, Connick has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, blending New Orleans tradition with Hollywood stardom.

Joining him are:

– Bill Frisell, legendary guitarist known for his lyrical touch and genre-defying creativity.

– Emma Donovan, debuting her powerful new show Take Me to the River, a tribute to Sam Cooke, Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding and Al Green.

International Stars

MIJF 2025 brings some of the biggest global names in jazz to Melbourne:

– Gregory Porter (24 Oct, Hamer Hall) – the baritone voice of modern jazz, fusing gospel, soul and Nat King Cole elegance.

– Samara Joy (26 Oct, Hamer Hall) – five-time Grammy-winning vocalist at just 25 years old, hailed as the heir to Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan.

– Hiromi with PUBLIQuartet (26 Oct, Hamer Hall) – fearless Japanese pianist presenting dazzling new work.

– Ibrahim Maalouf (23 Oct, 170 Russell) – Lebanese-French trumpet virtuoso making his long-awaited Australian debut with a ten-piece band.

– Danilo Pérez (18 Oct, Melbourne Recital Centre) – Panamanian piano master and UNESCO Artist for Peace.

– LETTUCE (24 Oct, 170 Russell) – funk powerhouse from the US, delivering pure groove energy.

Frisell will also perform an exclusive six-show residency at The JazzLab (24–26 Oct) with his trio.

Commissions and World Premieres

MIJF 2025 continues its tradition of boundary-pushing collaborations:

– Gary Bartz with Barney McAll – The Eternal Tenure of Sound (170 Russell).

– Linda May Han Oh – Invisible Threads (25 Oct, Melbourne Recital Centre), blending live jazz with visuals and storytelling.

– The Great Reset – Sunny Kim, Joanna Duda and Helen Svoboda in a daring cross-cultural work (Chapel Off Chapel).

– Adam Manning – First Rhythms, fusing clapsticks with jazz textures.

– Tamil Rogeon Orchestra, full 16-piece ensemble at The Night Cat.

– SOLUNE’s Mad Vantage, nu-jazz and prog-metal fusion.

Chapel Sessions & Club Nights

Chapel Off Chapel will host intimate showcases including:

– Earshift Music triple bill (21 Oct).

– Raki with Daniel Wilfred, Paul Grabowsky and Peter Knight (22 Oct).

– Italian piano legend Rita Marcotulli in her Australian debut.

– Jazz Association Singapore Orchestra with Jeremy Monteiro.

The JazzLab will once again serve as the festival’s after-hours hub with sets from:

– Goldsmith Baynes (NZ)

– Banksia Trio (Japan)

– lvdf, an international supergroup with Myele Manzanza and Alex Hitchcock.

– Celebrating Allan Browne – honouring the late Australian jazz icon.

– Speedball, returning with a new album launch.

Late-night jam sessions, led by The Rookies, will continue each weekend.

Free and Family Events

More than a third of MIJF’s program is free:

– Big Band Saturday (18 Oct, Fed Square) featuring the Air Force Big Band, Melbourne Youth Jazz Orchestra and Melbourne Conservatorium Big Band.

– Jazz on Film series at ACMI and Penny Lane Rooftop.

– Inside Out: Jump, Jive, Jazz at ArtPlay – family-friendly interactive events.

– Jazz Westside (19 Oct) across Moonee Valley.

– Footscray Sunday Sessions (26 Oct), with music trails through local venues.

– Italian Festa Jazz Club (18–19 Oct) at the Royal Exhibition Building.

– Grazeland Takeover (17–18 Oct) with free live music in Spotswood’s food precinct.

Key Dates – Melbourne International Jazz Festival 2025

– 17 Oct – Opening Night: Night Crawl (CBD, Free)

– 18 Oct – Danilo Pérez (Melbourne Recital Centre), Big Band Saturday (Fed Square), Grazeland Takeover begins

– 19 Oct – Jazz Westside (Moonee Valley)

– 23 Oct – Ibrahim Maalouf (170 Russell)

– 24 Oct – Gregory Porter (Hamer Hall), Bill Frisell residency begins, Lettuce (170 Russell)

– 25 Oct – Jazz at the Bowl feat. Harry Connick Jr. (Sidney Myer Music Bowl), Linda May Han Oh premiere

– 26 Oct – Samara Joy & Hiromi with PUBLIQuartet (Hamer Hall), Footscray Sunday Sessions

With 500 artists, 18 Australian premieres, five new commissions and 36% of events free, MIJF 2025 cements its reputation as one of the world’s great jazz festivals. From iconic names like Connick and Porter to fearless innovators like Hiromi and Linda May Han Oh, the festival is a true celebration of jazz in all its forms.

The Melbourne International Jazz Festival runs 17–26 October 2025. Full program and tickets are available at melbournejazz.com.

