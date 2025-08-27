 Melbourne Youth Orchestras Launch The Big Busk at Queen Victoria Market - Noise11.com
Melbourne Youth Orchestras Launch The Big Busk at Queen Victoria Market

by Noise11.com on August 27, 2025

Melbourne Youth Orchestras will debut The Big Busk in 2025, transforming Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Market into a full-day celebration of music and fundraising on Saturday 20 September.

Traditionally a Sydney initiative, this year marks the first time The Big Busk will expand into Melbourne, with the Melbourne Youth Orchestras (MYO) joining forces with the Sydney Youth Orchestras for a nationwide day of performance. For Naarm (Melbourne), the event promises to be one of the most ambitious undertakings in MYO’s 56-year history.

From 8am to 4pm, more than 700 young musicians will perform across the historic market.

Audiences can expect everything from jazz to symphony orchestras, string ensembles, symphonic bands, chamber groups, duos, and soloists spread across multiple busking sites. It is not only a showcase of Victoria’s next generation of talent but also a major fundraising event, with proceeds supporting the development of young musicians across the state.

Founded in 1967, Melbourne Youth Orchestras has grown into Victoria’s leading provider of ensemble music education for young people aged 8 to 25. Each week, more than 700 students rehearse in MYO’s diverse programs, three symphony orchestras, five string orchestras, three symphonic bands, two jazz orchestras, and the Adaptive Music Bridging Program, which provides inclusive opportunities for young people with disability.

Over the decades, MYO has been the training ground for thousands of musicians who have gone on to national and international acclaim. Alumni include award-winning composer and conductor Nicolas Buc, who has worked with Nick Cave, Wynton Marsalis, and Tina Arena, as well as conducting live performances of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. Double bassist Phoebe Russell went on to become Principal Bass of the Queensland Symphony Orchestra, while Benjamin Northey is now Chief Conductor of the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra and Principal Conductor of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

This long tradition of excellence makes MYO an integral part of Victoria’s cultural fabric. Its alumni can be found in orchestras, ensembles, and music institutions around the world, a testament to the organisation’s impact on music education and professional pathways.

The Big Busk has long been a fixture in Sydney, with the Sydney Youth Orchestras staging multiple events over the years. The expansion into Melbourne for 2025 marks a new era, a simultaneous two-city celebration of youth music.

For Queen Victoria Market, the collaboration means an all-day takeover with a rotating schedule of main stage concerts alongside surprise pop-up performances throughout the market. Every ensemble has a dedicated fundraising link, making it easy for audiences to contribute directly to the future of Victoria’s musicians. Funds raised will go towards new instruments, performance opportunities in world-class venues, and the infrastructure needed to keep MYO thriving.

The main stage program begins early with the youngest performers, the Melbourne Youth Junior Strings, and builds throughout the day to the headline performance from the Melbourne Youth Jazz Orchestra. The schedule offers something for every listener, from classical works by full orchestras to innovative projects from the Adaptive Music Bridging Program, showcasing inclusivity at the heart of MYO’s vision.

Alongside the official stage, smaller ensembles, duos, and soloists will busk in the market’s laneways and corners, filling the iconic space with music from morning until late afternoon.

Melbourne Youth Orchestras – The Big Busk 2025
Saturday 20 September | Queen Victoria Market | 8am – 4pm

Main Stage Concert Schedule
8:00 am – Melbourne Youth Junior Strings
8:30 am – Melbourne Youth Concert Band
9:00 am – John Antill Youth Band
9:30 am – Melbourne Youth Strings
10:00 am – Adaptive Music Bridging Program, Marjorie Lawrence Band
10:45 am – Adaptive Music Bridging Program, Melinda Smith Ensemble
11:30 am – Percy Grainger Youth Orchestra
12:00 pm – Melbourne Youth Chamber Strings
12:30 pm – Melbourne Youth Wind Symphony
1:00 pm – Alexandra Cameron Strings
1:30 pm – Melbourne Youth Sinfonia
2:00 pm – Melbourne Camerata Strings
2:30 pm – Melbourne Youth Big Band
3:15 pm – Melbourne Youth Jazz Orchestra

For more than five decades, Melbourne Youth Orchestras has been a bridge between education and professional music careers. Events like The Big Busk not only showcase the passion and dedication of Victoria’s young musicians but also ensure future generations will continue to thrive.

Audiences heading to Queen Victoria Market on 20 September will experience an entire day of free live music, with the chance to support emerging talent directly. From the smallest string players to full-scale jazz orchestras, the day will highlight the depth of talent across MYO’s ensembles and cement Melbourne’s place in this national celebration of youth music.

