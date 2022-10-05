 Melbourne’s Lipstereo Chosen to Showcase To The World Via Let Me Help Children’s Charity Event - Noise11.com
Melbourne’s Lipstereo Chosen to Showcase To The World Via Let Me Help Children’s Charity Event

by Paul Cashmere on October 5, 2022

Melbourne band Lipstereo were Australia’s representatives for the Let Me Help Children of the World charity event streamed live from New York on the weekend.

Let Me Help founder John ‘Soho Johnny’ Pasquale, hosted the six-hour cast from the IndiMusicTV studio on Long Island. The event featured appearances from John Lodge of the Moody Blues, Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet, Ten Years After, Wet Wet Wet, Paul Anka and Tony Orlando as well as dozens of international artists.

Music fans around the world watched the broadcast which included the world premiere of the new Lipstereo song ‘Feedback’ filmed at Bakehouse Studios in the Melbourne. Watch the video featured in the Let Me Help Children of the World global benefit.

During the Australian portion of the show Soho Johnny through to Noise11.com for a tour of Melbourne’s iconic landmarks including AC/DC Lane, Amphlett Lane and the legendary Corner Hotel where Jack White wrote ‘Seven Nation Army’, Mick Jagger performed a secret solo show in 1988 and U2 filmed their ‘Window In The Skies’ video.

Lipstereo are the new Australian band produced by Mark Opitz. Optiz was the engineer for AC/DC on the ‘Let There Be Rock’ and ‘Powerage’ albums before taking to producing the iconic works of Divinyls, Cold Chisel, The Angels and INXS.

Lipstereo’s Artist Development and releases come via Pop Preservation Society, the Melbourne based 360 degree recording, producing, distribution, live sound production, music promotion, artist development, photography, marketing, design, web and social media, radio servicing and publicity company.

