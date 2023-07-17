Metallica Share New Trailer for Live From Texas Cinema Event - Noise11.com

Metallica have shared a new trailer for Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event.

Metallica will perform two completely different setlists over the two nights in Arlington. The shows will be live for a complatible timezone and delayed for best viewing in territories such as Australia.

The U.S., Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Venezuela can watch on Friday, August 18 and Sunday, August 20 at 9:15 p.m. EDT / 6:15 PM PDT with encore showings on August 19 (Friday’s concert) and August 21 (Sunday’s concert) at 9:00 p.m. EDT / 6:00 p.m. PDT.

Movie audiences in all other exhibiting countries, including throughout Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Oceania, will view the concerts on August 19 (Friday’s concert) and August 21 (Sunday’s concert) as best suited for local time zones. For the most detailed exhibition times and dates by location, visit metallica.film.

