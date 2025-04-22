Metallica To Perform At Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Noise11.com

Metallica will rock the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Metallica will play an after-race concert on Yas Island on December 6.

On December 3, meanwhile, James Hetfield and co will play their first-ever concert in Bahrain at Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre.

Metallica first performed on Yas Island in 2011, and returned in 2013.

David Powell, chief strategy and business development officer at Ethara, organisers of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, commented “Metallica deliver life-changing shows. They are the perfect addition to the 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Yasalam offering. Saturday will be a day not to miss for F1 and rock fans alike.”

Meanwhile, Metallica are among the mighty metallers set to join Black Sabbath at their charity concert at Birmingham’s Villa Park on July 5.

Ozzy is set to reunite with Sabbath members Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for the first time in 20 years.

Osbourne will join the group for a select number of tracks, although his health issues – including Parkinson’s disease – won’t allow him to perform a full set.

Drummer Bill Ward hasn’t played with the group since 2005, having skipped 2013’s comeback record ’13’ and their ‘The End’ tour eight years ago, due to a contract dispute.

As well as his old bandmates, the gig will also feature an all-star lineup also including the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, Anthrax, and many more.

