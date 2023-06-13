 Michael McIntyre and Jake Lambert are Giving Australia A Very Funny Night Out - Noise11.com
Michael McIntyre 2023

Michael McIntyre 2023 (photo Noise11)

Michael McIntyre and Jake Lambert are Giving Australia A Very Funny Night Out

by Paul Cashmere on June 13, 2023

in News

It is incredible to think that one man can keep over 10,000 fans entertained for about two hours. Michael McIntyre is back in Australia and he is playing BIG venues. In Melbourne, it was the 14,000+ Rod Laver Arena last night (12 June 2023) and the show was sold out.

‘Sold Out’ is not something unfamiliar to a Michael McIntyre tour. In New Zealand he sold out two Wellingtons, a Hamilton and an Auckland. Both of his Rod Laver Arena Melbourne shows have sold out. Adelaide and Perth were Sold Out. Still to come, two Brisbanes, a Wollongong, a Newcastle and the first Sydney shows have Sold Out with some tickets left for Hobart and a second Sydney show.

A band playing these sized venues with multiple sell-out shows would be considered Rock Stars. McIntyre is truly a Rock Star of comedy (and quite frankly with thanks to a few years of lockdowns he has even started to look a bit like Elton John).

Michael’s current show reflects on those few lost years we had recently and the haircuts that were inspired from them. The story about ordering Room Service from a swanky Beverly Hills Hotel and discovering later he ordered from the pet food menu was very funny.

You get around 2 and a half hours with this ticket. Don’t miss Jake Lambert who opens the show with a very funny 30 minute show before Michael comes on. Jake is an epileptic apparently but I’ll leave it up to tell you why that is funny.

Michael McIntyre shows still to come:

13 June, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (SOLD OUT)
15 and 16 June, Brisbane, Entertainment Centre (SOLD OUT)
18 June, Wollongong, Entertainment Centre (SOLD OUT)
20 June, Newcastle, Entertainment Centre (SOLD OUT)
21 and 22 June, Sydney, Qudos Arena (21st SOLD OUT)
24 June, Hobart, MyState Arena

Tickets here https://www.bohmpresents.com/current-events/show/michael-mcintyre-6

