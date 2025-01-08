 Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser To Perform In Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com
Nikki Glaser TEG Dainty pic

Nikki Glaser TEG Dainty pic

Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser To Perform In Australia and New Zealand

by Paul Cashmere on January 8, 2025

in News

Roast host, comedian Nikki Glaser will perform in Australia and New Zealand in July.

The news comes as Nikki hosted the 2025 Golden Globes earlier this week.

In 2024 Nikki hosted the Tom Brady Roast which contained the burn “Tom, the only thing dumber than you saying yes to this roast was when you said, ‘Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu.’ That’s got to suck, dude, just knowing your ex-wife’s new boyfriend can beat your ass while eating hers.”

Nikki Glaser dates:

Thursday July 17 – AUCKLAND – Kiri Te Kanawa
Friday July 18 – MELBOURNE – Plenary Theatre
Saturday July 19 – SYDNEY – ICC Theatre
Tuesday July 22 – BRISBANE – Brisbane Convention Centre
Thursday July 24 – ADELAIDE – Her Majesty’s Theatre
Friday July 25 – PERTH – Perth HPC (formerly HBF Stadium)

Tickets on sale now– www.tegdainty.com

