 Spinal Tap II Gets An Official Release Date - Noise11.com
Spinal Tap II The End Continues

Spinal Tap II The End Continues

Spinal Tap II Gets An Official Release Date

by Paul Cashmere on June 26, 2025

in News

‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ will be in cinemas on 12 September 2025.

‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ is once again a director Rob Reiner production with original Taps, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer.

‘Spinal Tap II’ will bring back many of the old characters including Paul Scaffer as Artie Fufkin and Fran Drescher as Bobbi Flekman. There will also be appearances from Paul McCartney, Elton John, Garth Brooks, Questlove, Trisha Yearwood, Chad Smith and Lars Ulrich.

Harry’s wife Judith Owen also tells Noise11 we will hear her in the movie but not see her. Judith tells Noise11, “What you will hear is my voice, my speaking voice. I am not saying where but you hear me for a few seconds, it could be 20 seconds. So, big fans of Spinal Tap, what I can tell you however, is that there is a kind of understanding, there is an unspoken agreement that the tap wives don’t nudge in. You’ve got Jamie-Lee (Curtis) who is a superstar and now an Oscar winner. Seeing her, it would pull focus in a big way.”

‘Spinal Tap II’ was made on a budget of $22.6 million and filmed in New Orleans. As for the Plot of ‘II’, that is being kept underwraps at this stage.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jimmy Rees photo supplied Frontier Touring
Jimmy Rees Sets Dates For Australia and New Zealand

Comedy royalty King Jimmy Rees of Moomba, will zip across Australia and New Zealand in October and November (and maybe even one in December.

1 day ago
Spaceballs 2
Mel Brooks is Making ‘Spaceballs 2’ After 38 Years

38 years after his hilarious Star Wars spoof ‘Spaceballs’, Mel Brooks has announced a sequel ‘Spaceballs 2’ is coming in 2027.

June 13, 2025
Tim Michin Time Machine
Tim Minchin Premieres New Song ‘I Wouldn’t Like You’

As we creep closer to the release of Tim Minchin’s ‘TimMichinTimeMachine’ album, Tim has dropped a third preview of the album ‘I Wouldn’t Like You’.

June 5, 2025
Jimmy Carr
Jimmy Carr To Play A Shitload of Aussie Dates in 2026

Comedian Jimmy Carr is coming back to Australia in 2026 and his first announcement for the tour includes 21 dates.

April 1, 2025
Graham Norton
‘An Evening With Graham Norton’ Is Like Having a Mate Around for a Few Yarns

Graham Norton has had a remarkable career. With his ‘An Evening With Graham Norton’ shows in Australia and New Zealand, Graham is sharing insights into an occupation that grew organically.

March 19, 2025
Spinal Tap II The End Continues
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues Teaser Premieres

A teaser for the long overdue Spinal Tap sequel ‘Spinal Tap II : The End Continues’ has premiered.

March 14, 2025
Will Ferrell and Amelia Dimoldenberg on Saturday Night Live red carpet
Watch The Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Red Carpet

Prior to the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special, Amelia Dimoldenberg hosted the Red Carpet Event.

February 17, 2025