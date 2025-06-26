Spinal Tap II Gets An Official Release Date - Noise11.com

‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ will be in cinemas on 12 September 2025.

‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ is once again a director Rob Reiner production with original Taps, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer.

‘Spinal Tap II’ will bring back many of the old characters including Paul Scaffer as Artie Fufkin and Fran Drescher as Bobbi Flekman. There will also be appearances from Paul McCartney, Elton John, Garth Brooks, Questlove, Trisha Yearwood, Chad Smith and Lars Ulrich.

Harry’s wife Judith Owen also tells Noise11 we will hear her in the movie but not see her. Judith tells Noise11, “What you will hear is my voice, my speaking voice. I am not saying where but you hear me for a few seconds, it could be 20 seconds. So, big fans of Spinal Tap, what I can tell you however, is that there is a kind of understanding, there is an unspoken agreement that the tap wives don’t nudge in. You’ve got Jamie-Lee (Curtis) who is a superstar and now an Oscar winner. Seeing her, it would pull focus in a big way.”

‘Spinal Tap II’ was made on a budget of $22.6 million and filmed in New Orleans. As for the Plot of ‘II’, that is being kept underwraps at this stage.

