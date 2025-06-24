Jimmy Rees Sets Dates For Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com

Comedy royalty King Jimmy Rees of Moomba, will zip across Australia and New Zealand in October and November (and maybe even one in December.
Jimmy, born in Frankston, raised in Mount Eliza, was crowded King of Moomba in Melbourne, along with his Queen Chrissie Swan. Jimmy gained his notoriety as Jimmy Giggle on the ABC kids TV show Giggle and Hoot, which aired on the ABC from 2009 to 2020.
During Covid, Jimmy started a series of YouTube videos mocking the cities around Australia. He has now expanded that to a well-deserved piss-take of America.
JIMMY REES
IN REEL LIFE
AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND TOUR
OCTOBER – DECEMBER 2025
Presented by Frontier Touring
FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/jimmyrees
Runs 24 hours from: Friday 27 June (9am local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted
TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Monday 30 June (9am local time)
ALL SHOWS LIC. ALL AGES
Dates are:
Saturday 25 October
Wrest Point Entertainment Centre | Hobart, TAS
Saturday 1 November
Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW
Friday 7 November
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD
Saturday 8 November
The Star | Gold Coast, QLD
Friday 21 November
Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA
Saturday 22 November
Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA
Friday 28 November
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 29 November
Royal Theatre | Canberra, ACT
Friday 5 December
SkyCity Theatre | Auckland, NZ
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook