Jimmy Rees Sets Dates For Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com

Jimmy Rees Sets Dates For Australia and New Zealand

by Paul Cashmere on June 25, 2025

in News

Comedy royalty King Jimmy Rees of Moomba, will zip across Australia and New Zealand in October and November (and maybe even one in December.

Jimmy, born in Frankston, raised in Mount Eliza, was crowded King of Moomba in Melbourne, along with his Queen Chrissie Swan. Jimmy gained his notoriety as Jimmy Giggle on the ABC kids TV show Giggle and Hoot, which aired on the ABC from 2009 to 2020.

During Covid, Jimmy started a series of YouTube videos mocking the cities around Australia. He has now expanded that to a well-deserved piss-take of America.

JIMMY REES
IN REEL LIFE
AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND TOUR
OCTOBER – DECEMBER 2025
Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/jimmyrees
Runs 24 hours from: Friday 27 June (9am local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Monday 30 June (9am local time)

ALL SHOWS LIC. ALL AGES

Dates are:

Saturday 25 October
Wrest Point Entertainment Centre | Hobart, TAS

Saturday 1 November
Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

Friday 7 November
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 8 November
The Star | Gold Coast, QLD

Friday 21 November
Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Saturday 22 November
Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA

Friday 28 November
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 29 November
Royal Theatre | Canberra, ACT

Friday 5 December
SkyCity Theatre | Auckland, NZ

