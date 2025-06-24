Jimmy Rees Sets Dates For Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com

Comedy royalty King Jimmy Rees of Moomba, will zip across Australia and New Zealand in October and November (and maybe even one in December.

Jimmy, born in Frankston, raised in Mount Eliza, was crowded King of Moomba in Melbourne, along with his Queen Chrissie Swan. Jimmy gained his notoriety as Jimmy Giggle on the ABC kids TV show Giggle and Hoot, which aired on the ABC from 2009 to 2020.

During Covid, Jimmy started a series of YouTube videos mocking the cities around Australia. He has now expanded that to a well-deserved piss-take of America.

JIMMY REES

IN REEL LIFE

AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND TOUR

OCTOBER – DECEMBER 2025

Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/jimmyrees

Runs 24 hours from: Friday 27 June (9am local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Monday 30 June (9am local time)

ALL SHOWS LIC. ALL AGES

Dates are:

Saturday 25 October

Wrest Point Entertainment Centre | Hobart, TAS

Saturday 1 November

Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

Friday 7 November

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 8 November

The Star | Gold Coast, QLD

Friday 21 November

Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Saturday 22 November

Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA

Friday 28 November

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 29 November

Royal Theatre | Canberra, ACT

Friday 5 December

SkyCity Theatre | Auckland, NZ

