Robbie Williams Spends £20,000 On Eric Morecombe's Glasses - Noise11.com

Robbie Williams Spends £20,000 On Eric Morecombe’s Glasses

by Music-News.com on February 10, 2025

in News

Robbie Williams has achieved a childhood dream by buying beloved British comedian Eric Morecambe’s glasses and pipe at auction.

Williams’ made his winning online bid of $24,800 (£20,000) during an auction held last month at Burton Albion Football Club.

Hansons Auctioneers auctioned the Morecambe and Wise star’s belongings in 700 lots on 10 and 11 January, in a sale held almost 10 months after the death of his widow, Joan, Morecambe died of a heart attack, aged 58, in 1984.

After revealing on Instagram that he had bought the glasses and pipe via internet bids, Williams wrote that he was in “tears” having obtained the items.

“You see, I guess we all need friends-we-never-meet from off the telly,” he explained. “Eric has always been mine. An Uncle of sorts. To the very core of me, Eric Morecambe’s spirit has been salve for my soul. How Eric made me feel is how I want to make people feel. What a gift to be able to create such joy and have that joy be present just by thinking of them.”

Referencing Morecambe and Wise’s theme, Bring Me Sunshine, he added: “I will commune with Eric’s Glasses, ask questions and maybe get some answers. “What Would Eric Do?” Now I can ask him. Eric, you were and are the very best of the very best. That sunshine you asked for. You gave to me.”

Along with his comic partner Ernie Wise, Morecambe was a popular figure on U.K. TV throughout the 1970s and early 1980s, with younger generations of Brits also tuning into repeats of their much-loved Christmas specials each year.

music-news.com

