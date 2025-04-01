Jimmy Carr To Play A Shitload of Aussie Dates in 2026 - Noise11.com

Comedian Jimmy Carr is coming back to Australia in 2026 and his first announcement for the tour includes 21 dates.
Jimmy previously performed in Australia in 2023, 2018, 2016 and 2014.
Fun fact: Jimmy Carr did backing vocals on Ed Sheeran’s 2021 hit ‘Visiting Hours’. The track also featured Jimmy Barnes, Kylie Monigue and Courtney Cox.
Jimmy Carr’s show ALWAYS cross the line. That’s what makes him so funny. Like this …
Dates so far are:
Caloundra Events Centre Wednesday 25 February
Gold Coast Convention Centre Saturday 28 February
Canberra Royal Theatre Monday 2 March
Bendigo Ulumbarra Theatre Wednesday 4 March
Geelong Costa Hall Thursday 5 March
Wollongong Win Entertainment Centre Saturday 7 March
Tamworth Entertainment Centre Tuesday 10 March
Newcastle Entertainment Centre Wednesday 11 March
Sydney ICC Sydney Theatre Friday 13 March
Ballarat Civic Hall Tuesday 17 March
Hobart Wrest Point Entertainment Centre Wednesday 15 April
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Friday 17 April
Perth RAC Arena Thursday 21 April
Darwin Convention Centre Thursday 23 April
Cairns Convention Centre Sunday 26 April
Townsville Entertainment Centre Tuesday 28 April
Rockhampton Pilbeam Theatre Wednesday 29 April
Mackay Civic Theatre Thursday 30 April
Brisbane Entertainment Centre Friday 1 May
Sydney Coliseum Theatre Tuesday 5 May
Melbourne John Cain Arena Wednesday 6 May
Tickets On Sale Monday 7 April 2pm – Book At Bohmpresents.Com
