 Jimmy Carr To Play A Shitload of Aussie Dates in 2026 - Noise11.com
Jimmy Carr

Jimmy Carr

Jimmy Carr To Play A Shitload of Aussie Dates in 2026

by Paul Cashmere on April 1, 2025

in News

Comedian Jimmy Carr is coming back to Australia in 2026 and his first announcement for the tour includes 21 dates.

Jimmy previously performed in Australia in 2023, 2018, 2016 and 2014.

Fun fact: Jimmy Carr did backing vocals on Ed Sheeran’s 2021 hit ‘Visiting Hours’. The track also featured Jimmy Barnes, Kylie Monigue and Courtney Cox.

Jimmy Carr’s show ALWAYS cross the line. That’s what makes him so funny. Like this …

Dates so far are:

Caloundra Events Centre Wednesday 25 February
Gold Coast Convention Centre Saturday 28 February
Canberra Royal Theatre Monday 2 March
Bendigo Ulumbarra Theatre Wednesday 4 March
Geelong Costa Hall Thursday 5 March
Wollongong Win Entertainment Centre Saturday 7 March
Tamworth Entertainment Centre Tuesday 10 March
Newcastle Entertainment Centre Wednesday 11 March
Sydney ICC Sydney Theatre Friday 13 March
Ballarat Civic Hall Tuesday 17 March
Hobart Wrest Point Entertainment Centre Wednesday 15 April
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Friday 17 April
Perth RAC Arena Thursday 21 April
Darwin Convention Centre Thursday 23 April
Cairns Convention Centre Sunday 26 April
Townsville Entertainment Centre Tuesday 28 April
Rockhampton Pilbeam Theatre Wednesday 29 April
Mackay Civic Theatre Thursday 30 April
Brisbane Entertainment Centre Friday 1 May
Sydney Coliseum Theatre Tuesday 5 May
Melbourne John Cain Arena Wednesday 6 May

Tickets On Sale Monday 7 April 2pm – Book At Bohmpresents.Com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Ricky Martin and Rita Ora Announce Australian Arena Dates

Ricky Martin will tour Australia for the fifth time and he is bringing Rita Ora back for her third tour.

1 day ago
Frank Carter and The Sex Pistils 2025
Sex Pistols Play First Show of 2025 in London

Sex Pistols, with Frank Carter on vocals and original members Steve Jones (guitar), Paul Cook (drums) and Glen Matlock (bass), played their first show on 2025 on 21 March in London, so we now have a blueprint of what to expect when they reach New Zealand then Australia next week.

March 24, 2025
Green Day at Marvel Stadium 010225 Photo by Rick Clifford @rcstills
Green Day Take On The American Idiots Trump, Vance and Musk In Melbourne #REVIEW

“Don’t you want Elon Musk to shut the f#ck up? Don’t you want Donald Trump to shut the f#ck up?’”. Green Day were in top form and didn’t hold back in speaking truth to power at their first Australian show of the Saviors tour in Melbourne on Saturday night (1 March 2025).

March 2, 2025
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Drake Cancels Remainder of Australia and New Zealand Tour and Flees The Country

Drake has suddenly cancelled the last four dates of his Australian tour leaving Brisbane, Sydney and Auckland and is reported to have fled the country.

February 26, 2025
Green Day, Soundwave 2014, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Aussie Punk Band Private Function To Open For Green Day

Australian punk band Private Function have been chosen to open for Green Day’s 2025 The Saviors Australian tour.

February 12, 2025
Bryan Adams at Rod Laver Arena 6 Feb 2024 photo by Richard Nicholson supplied by Frontier Touring
Bryan Adams Treats Adelaide To The World Premiere of ‘Roll With The Punches’, Perth Cancelled Last Minute

Bryan Adams premiered a brand-new song ‘Roll With The Punches’ for the first time for Adelaide on Friday night but for Perth it was a different story on Sunday. The show was cancelled at the last minute.

February 10, 2025
Billy Ocean by Bron Robinson
Billy Ocean Will Return To Australia in September

Billy Ocean is coming back to Australia for another tour in September 2025, nearly 50 years since his first hit ‘Love Really Hurts Without You’.

January 30, 2025