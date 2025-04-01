Jimmy Carr To Play A Shitload of Aussie Dates in 2026 - Noise11.com

Comedian Jimmy Carr is coming back to Australia in 2026 and his first announcement for the tour includes 21 dates.

Jimmy previously performed in Australia in 2023, 2018, 2016 and 2014.

Fun fact: Jimmy Carr did backing vocals on Ed Sheeran’s 2021 hit ‘Visiting Hours’. The track also featured Jimmy Barnes, Kylie Monigue and Courtney Cox.

Jimmy Carr’s show ALWAYS cross the line. That’s what makes him so funny. Like this …

Dates so far are:

Caloundra Events Centre Wednesday 25 February

Gold Coast Convention Centre Saturday 28 February

Canberra Royal Theatre Monday 2 March

Bendigo Ulumbarra Theatre Wednesday 4 March

Geelong Costa Hall Thursday 5 March

Wollongong Win Entertainment Centre Saturday 7 March

Tamworth Entertainment Centre Tuesday 10 March

Newcastle Entertainment Centre Wednesday 11 March

Sydney ICC Sydney Theatre Friday 13 March

Ballarat Civic Hall Tuesday 17 March

Hobart Wrest Point Entertainment Centre Wednesday 15 April

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Friday 17 April

Perth RAC Arena Thursday 21 April

Darwin Convention Centre Thursday 23 April

Cairns Convention Centre Sunday 26 April

Townsville Entertainment Centre Tuesday 28 April

Rockhampton Pilbeam Theatre Wednesday 29 April

Mackay Civic Theatre Thursday 30 April

Brisbane Entertainment Centre Friday 1 May

Sydney Coliseum Theatre Tuesday 5 May

Melbourne John Cain Arena Wednesday 6 May

Tickets On Sale Monday 7 April 2pm – Book At Bohmpresents.Com

