Michael Paynter, Mahalia Barnes, Javon King Modernise Jesus Chris Superstar for 2025 - Noise11.com

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s rock opera classic ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ first rpremiered as a studio album in 1970 and first staged on Broadway in New York in 1971. The show has rarely been out of production somewhere in the world in the past 54 years. For 2025, its Australia’s turn again for yet another run of the Webber/Rice masterpiece with excellent casting and upgraded stage sets and costume designs.

With thanks to ever evolving production values JC Superstar 2025 has also been given the latest upgrades. I last saw The Production Company’s Jesus Christ Superstar production starring Rob Mills in 2017. That production contemporised the look and feel and made the Webber classic a modern-day rock show.

The 2025 Australian edition stars Michael Paynter as a contemporary Jesus dressed like he is ready to go clubbing. Paynter has a powerful voice. The roll requires it as the original Jesus was Deep Purple’s Ian Gillan, the man who perfected the scream in metal. Michael’s voice requires the heavy lifting for the show, so the correct balance was essential. Mahalia Barnes soulful voice compliments Paynter’s powerful vocals. Lung for Lung she has no trouble duelling with Michael’s voice. Everything comes together when the trio of main characters including Javon King as Judas come together for ‘Everything’s Alright’.

Javon, now there was a talent I wasn’t expecting. Javon has previously appeared in Rent, Guys and Dolls and Hairspray. His Judas will be the accelerant to his career. With the number of stage shows premiering in Australia every year, new talent is always needs. Javon has the runs on the board with his previous roles and proves he is ready to step up to any main role with his commanding performance in JC Superstar.

A centrepiece of the show is the one song moment for Reuben Kaye as Herod. ‘King Herod’s Song’ is a comical part of the production. An array of guest stars playing the role over the years including Angry Anderson in the 1992 Australian version and Alice Cooper in the 2018 US TV production.

Kaye plays the role in the most flamboyant costume in the set. It’s like he was told to play Herod as Frank n Furter in The Rocky Horror Show. The juxtapose of the grandiosity of the character to the character’s cruelty does not go unnoticed.

Peter Murphy as Pilate, Elliot Baker as Caiaphas and John O’Hara as Anna are the judge, jury and executioners of Jesus. Their dark, brooding appearances put the darkness to the storyline pretty much aligned to the preachings of modern-day churches.

Whether you believe this to be a true story or just an ancient fairytale, either way, as entertainment this show will work for you. You do not need to believe the story is real to know the show is good.

Every Jesus Christ Superstar, from the first Australian production with Jon English, Marcia Hines and John Paul Young, to the rock concert version featuring John Farnham, Kate Ceberano and Jon English to this one with Michael, Mahalia and Javon, has offered a point of difference from the previous version. This is a show that continually evolves as a production. The 2025 version is definitely worth seeing no matter how many times you’ve seen the show before.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Michael Paynter:

MELBOURNE SEASON

Venue Princess Theatre

Season 16 March – 22 June

Performance Times Tue-Thurs 7pm, Fri- Sat 7.30pm, Matinees Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm (performance times vary each week)

Prices: From $69.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: jesuschristsuperstarmusical.com.au or phone 1300 111 011

Jesus Christ Superstar with Michael Paynter 2025 by Jeff Busby supplied

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

