Michael Schenker Shares ‘Only You Can Rock Me’ With Joey Tempest and Roger Glover - Noise11.com

Michael Schenker has previewed another track from the upcoming ‘My Life with UFO’. ‘Only You Can Rock Me’ features vocals by Joey Tempest of Europe and bass from Deep Purple’s Roger Glover.

Michael “Joey Tempest was approached in different ways before. We were with different people and had to juggle. When Axl (Rose) said “yes” maybe Joey Tempest, maybe at some point he was thinking …I don’t know how it worked out but it all worked out”.

About the recruitment of Roger Glover, Michael told Noise11.com, “that was an idea Michael Voss had. Michael Voss is a fan as well. He suggested Roger Glover. I think my record company is the same as Deep Purple. Somehow it worked out that way. He produced by first Michael Schenker Group album but I have never really focused on his bass playing. But he played so good. I can’t believe it. I was blown away when I heard it. At his age as well. He is really, really good”.

Watch the Noise11 Michael Schenker interview:

‘My Life With UFO’ will be released 20 September 2024.

Tracklisting:

Natural Thing feat. Dee Snider & Joel Hoekstra

Only You Can Rock Me feat. Joey Tempest & Roger Glover

Doctor Doctor feat. Joe Lynn Turner & Carmine Appice

Mother Mary feat. Slash & Erik Grönwall

This Kids feat. Biff Byford

Love to Love feat. Axl Rose

Lights Out feat. Jeff Scott Soto & John Norum

Rock Bottom feat. Kai Hansen

Too Hot Too Handle feat. Joe Lynn Turner, Adrian Vandenberg & Carmen Appice

Let It Roll feat. Michael Voss

Shoot Shoot feat. Stephen Pearcy

